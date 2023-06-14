Home » The cyclone then turned towards Karachi, the distance remaining 310 km
News

The cyclone then turned towards Karachi, the distance remaining 310 km

by admin
The cyclone then turned towards Karachi, the distance remaining 310 km

Thursday June 15, 2023, 1:05 am

Karachi (Ummat News) Cyclone Biper Joy has changed its direction after which its distance from Karachi has reduced to 310 km by 60 km, its distance from Keti Bandar and Thatta has also decreased due to any kind of unpleasant conditions. Security forces of Pakistan Army are present in the areas to deal with it.

The Meteorological Department has issued the 21st Cyclone Alert, according to which Cyclone Biper, which formed in the Arabian Sea, approached Karachi again. According to the alert of the Meteorological Department, the storm is currently 310 km south of Karachi and the distance of the storm from Karachi has decreased by 60 km compared to the afternoon.

See also

Drug inspectors did not send the samples to the laboratory for testing before seizing the drug, file photo

Due to the court orders against Everest Company, only poor patients were deprived of medicines – stock was seized in hospitals only.

See also  Sevilla defeated Roma and became Europa League champion for the seventh time in its history – Diario La Página

You may also like

Coalition agrees: what should change in the heating...

Authorities highlight a new day without registering homicides...

UNESCO included Tribugá-Cupica-Baudó as a new biosphere reserve

Day of Encounter | News.at

They install high-speed internet in the park of...

Petro arrives in Germany to seek investment with...

Charitable deeds highlight the temperature of the city...

A7 in Hamburg: Northbound section closed | >...

429 kilos of drugs are seized from the...

Three people have been victims of dog attacks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy