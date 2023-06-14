The cyclone then turned towards Karachi, the distance remaining 310 km

Thursday June 15, 2023, 1:05 am

Karachi (Ummat News) Cyclone Biper Joy has changed its direction after which its distance from Karachi has reduced to 310 km by 60 km, its distance from Keti Bandar and Thatta has also decreased due to any kind of unpleasant conditions. Security forces of Pakistan Army are present in the areas to deal with it.

The Meteorological Department has issued the 21st Cyclone Alert, according to which Cyclone Biper, which formed in the Arabian Sea, approached Karachi again. According to the alert of the Meteorological Department, the storm is currently 310 km south of Karachi and the distance of the storm from Karachi has decreased by 60 km compared to the afternoon.