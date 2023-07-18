The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve ammunition, known as kamikaze drones

In view of the large-scale use of drones in the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Czech army is preparing to purchase so-called reserve ammunition, otherwise known as kamikaze drones. It is a combination of a guided missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle. The Ministry of Defense is currently negotiating with a specific supplier of the selected backup ammunition system. Given the nature of the project, the Ministry is obliged to maintain commercial secrecy in relation to the selected supplier.

This was reported by the press secretary of the General Staff, Vlastimila Kyprisova, in an interview with Pravo.

According to media reports, the defense department is to negotiate with the Israeli company UVision, which produces Hero suicide drones of various sizes — from a small eight-kilogram to a 150-kilogram one capable of flying 200 kilometers and destroying heavy armored vehicles.

The army intends to purchase ten sets of reserve ammunition for ground forces units. The General Staff plans to sign the contract by the end of 2023. The spokeswoman did not specify how much the kamikaze drones will cost.

According to the words Chief Editor of the Army Technical Magazine (ATM) Michal Zdobinskykamikaze drones combine the advantages of a guided missile and a reconnaissance drone.

«It was used before, but in Ukraine it proved how dangerous a weapon it is, because it is a reconnaissance, patrol, and shock vehicle in one.”Zdobinsky told the mass media.

This is because kamikaze drones tend to operate silently and have low speeds, so they are harder to detect on radar and can hover over their target, waiting for the best moment to attack. Smaller drones can be launched and controlled by a single soldier, who can carry both the launcher and the drone on his back. Larger drones already have to be transported to their destination using machinery.

Jaroslav Galba of the University of Defense says that reserve ammunition has been used by armies for many years.

