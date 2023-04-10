The Dalai Lama has generated controversy in the world after kissing a child on the mouth and then sticking out his tongue and trying to get him to kiss his muscular organ in front of the crowd gathered at an M3M Foundation event in India , an educational training center […]

The post The Dalai Lama outrages the world by kissing a child on the mouth appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

