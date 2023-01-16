For example, the number of affected bridges increased from 3 to 13, of which 10 present total loss (8 are pedestrian bridges and 2 are vehicular). In what corresponds to affected houses, the census carried out by the Government of Risaralda, indicates that there were 3 houses affected, however this number may grow since at the closing of this edition, the census of the upper part of the river was not known.

It must be remembered that these and other emergencies occurred due to a torrential avenue that was registered in the San Juan River as it passed through the mentioned municipality, this due to the constant rains that have hit the department and that according to the Ideam would continue in the coming months. .

Similarly, the initial census reports that, due to the collapse of the bridges, the inhabitants of 23 villages of Mistrató, mostly belonging to indigenous communities, are incommunicado.

Animals

Although so far no loss of human life has been reported due to the torrential flood, the authorities did report the loss of cattle and pigs, as well as a hatchery for at least 8,000 fish that was in the area.

Yesterday the Secretaries of Infrastructure, Education, Women, Family and Social Development and personnel from the Departmental Coordination of Risk Management continued touring the area and evaluating the care plan for the population, as well as the works where urgent support from the Government is required National