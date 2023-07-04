The dance and song party was full of variety

Singers and spectators braved the rain to hold a song party on Sunday. Ilmars Znotins / Estonian Song and Dance Festival Foundation

Singers and spectators braved the rain to hold a song party on Sunday. Ilmars Znotins / Estonian Song and Dance Festival Foundation

The XIII youth song and dance party, which ended at the weekend, was varied and full of emotions: the dancers held the party in the blazing sun, the singers in the pouring rain.

“You can’t beat the weather,” said Marju Viitmaa, coordinator of the song and dance party in Lääne County.

According to Viitmaa, the song party that took place in the rain will definitely be remembered by the children for a long time. “It gave a different emotion,” he said. “It was a party with water flowing.”

“The singers were drenched, there was no dry place, but their eyes still shone and they sang,” Ulrika Grauberg, conductor of the girls’ choir Canzone, described the party. At the end of the concert, he still had tears in his eyes with the rain.

