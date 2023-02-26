Home News The dance with which Jessica Cediel reappeared on social networks
The dance with which Jessica Cediel reappeared on social networks

One of the most important personalities in the world of entertainment in Colombia is Jessica Cediel. The presenter is one of the most influential on social networks, due to her photos and videos, which greatly captivate her followers, who accompany her a lot.

Although Cediel has not been very active on social networks in recent days, her followers once again saw signs of her on her Instagram, where she uploaded a video on her grid in which she is seen dancing in a very sensual way, being a reason for joy to his fans.

Although his reappearance was a cause for joy for his fans, the news he left in the video description was even more emotional. “This DREAM GIRL officially joins Tik Tok Finally! After so many of you had asked me. I wait for you by ashaaaaaa on my ONLY OFFICIAL ACCOUNT: @jessicacedieloficial on Tik Tok Kisses! I love”.

The video served to promote the official opening of his TikTok account, which was not yet official and which, through his message, was the news that several of his fans were looking forward to.

After a week without publishing, where her last photo had been with a rose blouse, which many of her fans praised, in addition to how beautiful she looked for some, in that outfit.

The comments for the return to social networks of Jessica Cediel

Who else celebrated this news of Jessica Cediel It was his followers, who will now be able to see his videos and photos on TikTok, one of the most popular social networks in recent times.

Through this video, her followers showed their respect for the Colombian actress and presenter, who continues with her essence and great charisma to show herself in front of a camera, even on her cell phone.

“This woman is really beautiful, God bless you always” It was one of the many comments that the Colombian received after publishing her video. Although several of her writings in her video are not very pleasing, there are users who show her decency and speak to the presenter in a very respectful way.

