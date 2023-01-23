Several young people continue to risk their lives on the busy road of the They hurt in Santa Marta con maneuvers dangerous in bicycles .

Although the case had already been brought to the attention of the authoritiesand controls had been announced, the situation continues to take place in broad daylight and also at night.

Los cyclists go down to tall speeds zigzagging vehicles and taking curves without brakes. There are also young people who hold on to the buses to gain momentum. These practices not only put the lives of those who do them at risk, but also those of the other drivers who travel daily from The Rodadero to the city center and vice versa.

It might interest you: A couple is robbed on the Ziruma pedestrian path in Santa Marta