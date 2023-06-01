The dangerous scam in which Paola Turbay fell

Paola Turbay She is one of the most beautiful actresses on Colombian television, and no wonder, because since she was crowned Miss Colombia, and also as Universal Viceroy, she has made more than one sigh with her beautiful face and overwhelming attitude.

The actress is currently filming a new production for Canal RCN, it is about ‘Anne of no one’the story of an older woman who falls in love with a man much younger than her.

Reason for which his face configures a moment of popularity thanks to his excellent work. This is reflected in his social networks, since only on Instagram he exceeds one million followers. It was on this social network that Turbay shared a negative experience, since he was the victim of a scam.

The actress said that this situation occurred last Sunday, where she made a purchase in a virtual store to later coordinate the order and at this point the company did not respond to her again.