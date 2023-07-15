The Dangers of Prime Energy Soda: Health Specialists Warn of High Caffeine Levels for Minors

Title: Popular YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI Face Backlash as Prime Energy Drink Raises Concerns Among Health Experts

Subtitle: High Caffeine Levels and Appeal to Younger Audience Spark Worries over Safety

Date: [Insert Date]

by [Your Name]

[City], [State] – The collaboration between American YouTuber Logan Paul and British influencer KSI has resulted in the creation of Prime Energy soda, a highly controversial energy drink that has health specialists in the United States on high alert for potential dangers it poses to minors. The beverage, known for its extremely high levels of caffeine, has raised concerns about the well-being of its predominantly young consumer base.

Introduced as a new variant following the success of 2022’s caffeine-free Prime Hydration, Prime Energy packs a whopping 200 milligrams of caffeine in a single can—far surpassing the 30 milligrams found in a can of Coca-Cola and the 80 milligrams in a can of Red Bull.

Criticism stems from the immense popularity Logan Paul and KSI enjoy on their respective YouTube channels, which largely cater to children and adolescents. A promotional video for the drink shows the internet stars initially in a lackluster state before rapidly transitioning into a hyperactive mood after consuming Prime Energy.

The highly caffeinated drink quickly gained traction on TikTok, with numerous videos showcasing young people proudly flaunting Prime Energy cans set to a background track chanting, “Guys, we got Prime!” However, medical professionals are urgently warning about the risks associated with caffeine consumption in children.

According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), children under the age of 12 should avoid consuming caffeine completely. Meanwhile, those aged between 12 and 18 should limit their intake to a maximum of 100 milligrams per day, equivalent to half the caffeine content present in a can of Prime Energy. Excessive caffeine consumption in minors can lead to restlessness, anxiety, headaches, vomiting, elevated blood pressure, and heart rhythm problems. Moreover, individual sensitivity to the effects of caffeine may vary among children.

Expressing concern, US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer accused the creators of Prime Energy of deliberately targeting the under-18 market. Schumer stated, “It has a real market target: those under 18 years of age,” and went on to declare, “That’s why I sound the alarm bells.”

The senator urged the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the caffeine levels in the energy drink and scrutinize its marketing strategy. Responding to the senator’s letter, the FDA confirmed that it is currently “examining the concerns” and would provide a direct response. The agency emphasized the importance of reading product labels before giving them to children and cautioned that the discreet label on the Prime Energy can indicating the drink’s unsuitability for individuals under 18 may not be prominent enough.

While an adult can generally consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine daily without adverse effects, equivalent to four or five cups of coffee, the FDA has previously issued warnings against companies marketing caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

In response to the growing controversy, Logan Paul addressed the issue through a social media video. The influencer, who gained notoriety for fighting professional boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2021, refuted articles reporting that Prime Energy was pulled from the Canadian market. He clarified that the measure was only aimed at combating illegal imports since the soda is not officially distributed in Canada.

Paul disclosed that Prime Energy’s formulation adheres to the regulatory standards of each country. He expressed little surprise at being targeted by large corporations and the US government, asserting that Prime Energy has disrupted the market share of major beverage companies worldwide.

The energy drink market is currently thriving and expanding, with American supermarket shelves housing numerous brands. Prime reportedly achieved $250 million in sales during its first year of operations, according to a statement made by the businessman.

As the controversy surrounding Prime Energy intensifies, concerned parents, health experts, and lawmakers await the FDA’s response while urging caution with regards to caffeine intake among minors.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

