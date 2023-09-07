The Dark History of Birth Control Trials in Puerto Rico: Uncovering the Untold Story

“Unknowing Victims: The Dark History of Birth Control Trials on Puerto Rican Women”

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Startling revelations have come to light regarding the testing of the birth control pill in Puerto Rico during the 1950s. In a recent documentary, “La Operación,” two unnamed women shared their experiences as participants in the first large-scale clinical trial conducted to test the effectiveness of the pill. Disturbingly, these women claimed they were never aware they were part of an experiment. Unfortunately, their stories are just the tip of the iceberg: hundreds of other Puerto Rican women from disadvantaged backgrounds were unknowingly used as patients in this study, orchestrated by American academics.

The initiation of this trial was rooted in a population control policy put forth by both the local Puerto Rican government and the United States. At the time, Puerto Rico was facing a birth boom, with many citizens living in poverty. In response, government officials aimed to discourage Puerto Ricans from having children. The most affected by this initiative were the poorest and least educated women in the country.

According to Lourdes Inoa from the Puerto Rican feminist NGO, Taller Salud, these initiatives were intentionally directed at the most vulnerable and marginalized women who had the least understanding of the consequences of participating in such medical procedures. The consent given in this context is highly questionable. With funding from both private and state sources, Puerto Rico became a “birth control laboratory,” as described by Ana María García, a professor at the University of Puerto Rico and director of “La Operación”. Inoa further explained that these women essentially became “guinea pigs.”

The origins of the birth control pill can be traced back to the renowned Harvard University, where professors John Rock and Gregory Pincus developed the drug. Rock, a prominent fertility expert and a Catholic, advocated for couples to have the right to decide when to have children. Pincus, on the other hand, saw overpopulation as a significant issue in developing countries. Both were financed and supervised by Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, and wealthy suffragette leader Katharine McCormick. Their goal was to empower women to have more control over their lives, and contraception was seen as a crucial means to achieve this.

However, Sanger’s support of eugenics, the belief in improving the human race through selective breeding, allowed for the experimentation on disadvantaged women. The birth control movement had two main objectives: to empower women to make their own reproductive decisions and to limit the number of children among the poor.

The first research on the birth control pill in the US was conducted on animals, followed by an unethical administration of the drug to patients at a mental hospital in Massachusetts without their consent. Massachusetts had strict laws for contraception, prompting scientists to seek a testing ground elsewhere. Puerto Rico, where sterilization and contraception experiments had been legal since 1937, became the prime location. The legislation facilitating these practices was signed by Governor Blanton C. Winship, a known supporter of eugenics and population control.

By the time the birth control pill researchers arrived in Puerto Rico in the 1950s, over 41% of Puerto Rican women of reproductive age had already tried some form of contraception. The island had an extensive network of family planning clinics, funded by the government, that promoted birth control among women, particularly in impoverished communities. Capitalizing on this existing infrastructure, Pincus and Rock focused their initial tests on a specific neighborhood in San Juan.

The trial proved to be challenging, given the high dose of the medication, causing severe side effects such as nausea and headaches. Many participants dropped out due to the discomfort caused by the required tests to determine ovulation. Despite this, the experimentation continued in Río Piedras, and medical personnel visited women door-to-door, offering the contraceptive pill and collecting data without providing any financial compensation.

The backlash against these trials was immediate, with press releases labeling them as “Malthusian” and several doctors expressing concerns about the side effects. However, due to the extensive scope of the study, a large number of women were affected. It was not until 1964 that Puerto Rican women were finally removed as subjects in these experiments.

The revelations of the dark history of birth control trials in Puerto Rico have brought attention to the exploitation of vulnerable populations in the pursuit of scientific advancement. These women, unaware of their participation and exposed to potentially harmful side effects, deserve acknowledgement, justice, and support.

