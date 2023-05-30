The Dark Knowledge – Turin

Michele Boehm, Altengoria of Trapis, 2023, Image generated with the support of AI, Software Stable Diffusion | Courtesy © Michele Böhm



– On the occasion of the conference “Remembering Corrado Böhm one hundred years after his birth” organized on 24 May 2023 by the Academy of Sciences of Turin, ARTE.it publishes the intervention of his son Michele Böhm addressing the topics of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

I don’t think there is any need to restate that Corrado Bohm was a genius, an innovator, a deep and abrasive intelligence, an extraordinary professor of great humanity and impartiality and sympathy.



As Corrado’s eldest son, son of one of the fathers of information technology, I feel the need to remember him with an eye to a hypothetical future, imagining a question, a thesis, which I would certainly have submitted to him and which perhaps would have stimulated his very pungent imagination.

A premise: in the era of Machine Learning it is no longer inconceivable to solve a problem without having a formal description of it, to recognize without knowing, to classify without knowing anything about the principles, methods and even the objects in question. Dearest Corrado, beloved father, while everyone is discussing theartificial intelligenceare ChatGpt the South test on Turing or even raving about a future in which machines will dominate humanity, it seems to me important to reflect on a lesser known side, this so full of dangers, of Artificial Intelligence or more properly Machine Learning (ML).

Anticipating the conclusions of my observations, I would say that Corrado would certainly have put a powerful question on the table: “Is machine learning able to analyze and understand itself, making itself intelligible and easily modifiable?”

But let’s go in order.

The ML consists of tension which essentially write themselves, the result of the optimized and reiterated evaluation of the elements of an immense database, it doesn’t matter if it’s text or images or sounds or any other digitizable object.

The problem is that the endless arrays that make up these artificial brains have no comprehensible meaning, and after all how could we understand a process with billions of parameters?

Computers instantiate a sort of “dark knowledge” often far superior to human capabilities and therefore we are marching towards an “oracular civilization” in which questions are asked and answers are obtained without any indication of the method followed to formulate them, without accumulation of a knowledge that can be used by us humans.

The following should certainly be added to the laws of robotics formulated by Asimov: “You will not create obscure, incomprehensible and unchangeable code for any reason”. While the ML tensors “stretch”, it would be indispensable and mandatory to simultaneously build an equivalent program, express within the famous canons of the Böhm-Jacopini theorem, object-oriented programming and the lambda functional code.

I feel a strong kinship between the compiler that compiles itself and an artificial intelligence that understands itself. Thus, in this perspective, the legacy of Corrado Böhm’s work would turn out to be the fantastic bolt that would allow us to “clarify” machine learning, to follow it in its intricacies, to “debacate” it.

To those who object to the enormous difficulty of this operation, I would also like to remind you that the methods that made it possible to defeat the world champion in the game of Go, “reinforcement learning” combined with the power of GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks) should guarantee us very significant results.

It is a question of finding recurring patterns not in the data (as ML does), but in the neuronal configuration that depends on them, observing very carefully precisely those aspects that are progressively “reinforced”.

And if all this does not happen we would find ourselves wrapped in the darkness of an Oracle civilization, made up of answers without explanation, a civilization in which only machines and not mankind accumulate knowledge.

This is the real danger we are facing, other than the trivial chatter about artificial intelligences that are preparing to exterminate mankind by unleashing an atomic apocalypse.

Corrado Böhm was a sincere libertarian and I am thrilled to underline how his work contains the basis for a resistance to a civilization of machines in its possible dark, liberticidal and retrograde variant.

A century has passed since his birth but the echo of his work will last for millennia, thanks “Corrodi” !!!