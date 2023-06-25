The dark legacy of antipersonnel mines in Colombia

Colombia has been the scene of a heartbreaking struggle that has left indelible scars on its territory and in the hearts of its people. For decades, antipersonnel mines have become an invisible threat that stalks Colombians, taking lives and causing suffering throughout the country.

The figures are alarming. According to recent reports published by Radio Nacional and the Centro Nacional de Memoria Histórica, Colombia has suffered the devastating impact of antipersonnel mines since its inception. It is estimated that more than 11,000 people have been victims of these explosive devices since 1990, and the upward trend continues.

Anti-personnel mines, deployed in the context of the internal armed conflict that has plagued the country, have left a trail of pain in rural communities and in the most vulnerable areas. The guerrillas, paramilitary groups and other armed actors have used these weapons to sow terror and control the territory, leaving thousands of innocent civilians as victims.

This hidden war has left consequences in the form of mutilations, serious injuries and the loss of human life. Each landmine victim represents a story of bravery and survival, but is also a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of war. People who survive these blasts often face enormous physical, emotional, and financial challenges, as well as difficulty accessing comprehensive support and rehabilitation services.

What is the fight about?

Although significant efforts have been made to address this problem, much remains to be done. Humanitarian demining has been a crucial tool to deactivate antipersonnel mines and reduce the impact of these weapons, but the magnitude of the challenge requires a comprehensive and sustained response. In addition, it is essential to guarantee comprehensive care and reparation for victims, providing them with access to medical, psychosocial, and reintegration services, as well as educational and employment opportunities.

The international community also plays a crucial role in this fight. The cooperation and support of international organizations, donor countries and development agencies are essential to strengthen national efforts and ensure the effective implementation of prevention, demining and victim assistance strategies.

