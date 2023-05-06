The darts of María Fernanda Cabal for Petro’s visit to Spain

The President’s recent visit Gustavo Petro to Spain, where he met King Felipe VI and the Spanish president Pedro Sánchez, left various criticisms from the opposition to the Colombian president due to the multiple criticisms that Petro has made on various occasions to the Spanish Crown and the role it had regarding the conquest and colonization of Latin America.

Some of the comments were generated by Senator María Fernanda Cabal who he even dedicated a video to him in which in front of the state visit strongly attacked progressivism.

“Petro goes to Spain, the Motherland, the one from which he denies our origin: Hispanicity, the heritage of religion, belief in the Gospel, the Spanish language. She goes to have a red carpet put on and meets with Felipe VI, when he hates monarchies. That is the circus of the progressives, They profess one thing and apply another,” said Cabal, who also brought up old Petro trills in which he went against Spain.