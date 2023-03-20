During the last years, the volume of data generated on the Internet through various daily activities such as social networks, online purchases or mobile devices, has increased considerably. Provenir, the world’s leading company in risk decision-making software through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for the financial sector, shares the way in which all these sources of information become strategic data of Great value for the financial sector.

Jose Luis Vargas, Executive Vice President of Provenir for Latin America, comments that, “financial institutions and fintechs need more precise information and this can only be achieved by having the correct data at the precise moment to make the right decisions, put together strategies and, in this way, be able to choose smarter business choices. However, selecting the data, accessing it and using it assertively can be a challenge that requires a lot of time and resources”.

According to Datareportal figures, 5.445 million people use mobile phones at the beginning of 2023, which is equivalent to 68% of the total world population. In addition, there are currently 5.160 million internet users in the world, which means that 64.4% of the total population is now online generating information through applications, platforms and social networks.

According to information from IDC, more than 100,000 exabytes (EB) of information were generated in 2022 alone, a number never before reached, and this figure is expected to rise to more than 221,000 EB by 2026. These data have the potential to generate added value in different aspects of the value chain of a business, which translates into benefits and competitive advantages for financial institutions.