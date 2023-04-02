After Equidad changed the Techo stadium to El Campín to face Atlético Nacional for date 11 of the 2023-I League, a figure was recorded that makes the green fans proud. Well, about 25,000 fans of the Paisa team arrived at the capital house to support their team.

The above became the second best attendance at El Campín so far in 2023, surpassed only by the 30,327 attendees at Millonarios – Mineiro for Copa Libertadores. The figure has generated discontent among the fans of Millionaires, who before the fact have spoken on social networks.

“It’s going to be the only time those 30,000 see their team in the stadium. What a shame. That’s not a fan. If they have so many fans, why don’t they fill up in Medellín?”, “Uyyyy super good. What was the result? By how many goals did they win?”, were some of the comments that were published on networks.

However, this news also had the support of several users on social networks who were happy about the fact: “More people go to see Nacional vs Equidad than the capital classic. Let them tell it however they want, it’s more Nacional”, ” As always, the green doing the box office for others. Hopefully it will also be in our beautiful department of Antioquia”, commented some green fans.

How ended the game?

Despite the record support, Nacional lost a golden opportunity to get to the top of the table and presented a game that their fans called bland and without ideas from those led by Autori. After a first half in which they found no stability in possession of the ball, they reached a second half with better chances and play.

They even had to win it after 49 minutes with Gianfranco Peña, who was able to score but ended up changing a perhaps more effective shot on goal for a pass into the center of the area without an addressee.

With the tie, Nacional de Autori partially placed fifth with 18 points. If he had won against Equity, he would have achieved the highest position as leader on this date. His next match will be against Junior. In the middle of next week, he will visit the Board of Trustees for the Copa Libertadores.

For its part, Alexis García’s Equity is at the bottom of the table, in 17th position with 9 points. At this rate, his elimination from all against all is getting closer.