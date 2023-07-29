Home » The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies
News

The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies

by admin
The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies

The Data Valley of Emilia-Romagna, with the opportunities of Technopole of Bologna and the great potential of the pre-exascale supercomputer Leonardoare the focus of the new installment of Hello World the new format of Regioncreated in collaboration with Nice TV.

The in-depth analysis will be broadcast on Friday 28 July at 1.30 pm, on the live schedule of LepidaTv and on Smart TV on digital terrestrial channel 80, to then remain available on demand.

Leonardo’s superpowers

It is no coincidence that they gave him the name Leonardo. Because he knows how to do it 250 trillion operations per secondwith 100% accuracy, and does it in every sector, from the study of new materials to new drugs, from climate change to the ecological transition to the twin and virtual reproduction of a city.

Il supercomputer Leonardowhich it is the fourth most powerful calculator in the world has found residence at the Bologna Technopole, the citadel of science where it will concentrate over 80% of the national supercomputing capacity and 20% of the European one.

And it is also thanks to this technological jewel that Emilia-Romagna is becoming world leader in computing systems and big data and one of the most advanced innovation hubs ever.

“The Data Valley in Emilia-Romagna today is starting to become a fact rather than a dream. Leonardo and all the supercomputers we have are strategic tools which will allow us to improve people’s quality of life”, explains the president of the cineca, Francesco Ubertini.

See also  Amok threat online: Hattingen school closed today – Ruhr area – news

The format, edited by theInformation and communication agency of the Regionis produced by Fase3.

You may also like

Beni: the civil society of Ruwenzori denounces the...

Miami International Airport Evacuated and Delays Expected Due...

The police are looking for the missing Gustav...

Mayor of Codazzi did not accept contract positions...

FAQs on smart working, exemption from service and...

Eight people are trapped in an illegal gold...

Detours for works on the Juanchito bridge, see...

Approved the 2023 Zone Plan, the district social-health...

This Friday’s storm wreaks havoc in various parts...

Crafts from Risaralda present in regional tourism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy