The Data Valley on Lepida TV — Companies

The Data Valley of Emilia-Romagna, with the opportunities of Technopole of Bologna and the great potential of the pre-exascale supercomputer Leonardoare the focus of the new installment of Hello World the new format of Regioncreated in collaboration with Nice TV.

The in-depth analysis will be broadcast on Friday 28 July at 1.30 pm, on the live schedule of LepidaTv and on Smart TV on digital terrestrial channel 80, to then remain available on demand.

Leonardo’s superpowers

It is no coincidence that they gave him the name Leonardo. Because he knows how to do it 250 trillion operations per secondwith 100% accuracy, and does it in every sector, from the study of new materials to new drugs, from climate change to the ecological transition to the twin and virtual reproduction of a city.

Il supercomputer Leonardowhich it is the fourth most powerful calculator in the world has found residence at the Bologna Technopole, the citadel of science where it will concentrate over 80% of the national supercomputing capacity and 20% of the European one.

And it is also thanks to this technological jewel that Emilia-Romagna is becoming world leader in computing systems and big data and one of the most advanced innovation hubs ever.

“The Data Valley in Emilia-Romagna today is starting to become a fact rather than a dream. Leonardo and all the supercomputers we have are strategic tools which will allow us to improve people’s quality of life”, explains the president of the cineca, Francesco Ubertini.

The format, edited by theInformation and communication agency of the Regionis produced by Fase3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

