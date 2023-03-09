News The Database of Opinions is online by admin March 9, 2023 March 9, 2023 10 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Pope's tour of Africa ended with call to "lay down arms" 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Football Association: DFB financial situation critical and dependent on the national team next post When to drink water to lower blood sugar? Here is the answer You may also like Another discord is born by pre-legislative consultation March 9, 2023 Cuba will host the third cycle of peace... March 9, 2023 Day of the Lilac bow dedicated to Eating... March 9, 2023 Provincial Board delivered boxing ring, in the community... March 9, 2023 ‘Valenciano’ was killed by a ‘gunwoman’ in Los... March 9, 2023 The Liaoning delegation deliberated in groups on the... March 9, 2023 The experimental project “KISS & WALK to school”... March 9, 2023 Violent deaths do not stop in Esmeraldas –... March 9, 2023 Kidnapped were released by dissidents March 9, 2023 Officials from the Hernandarias District Hospital support Landy... March 9, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.