The date for the installation of a “transitional president” for Gabon | abbreviations

The leaders of the coup in Gabon announced that the ceremony for the inauguration of General Brice Olegy Nguema, as a “transitional president”, will take place before the Constitutional Court, next Monday, while African leaders are formulating how to respond to the military that overthrew the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, according to what she reported. Agencies.

While the opposition urged Gabon to recognize its victory in the elections. A state of suspense prevails in Gabon, awaiting the fate of the Ali Bongo Ondimba family’s 55-year rule.

The spokesman for the “Committee for the Transitional Phase and Restoration of Institutions,” which includes army leaders, Ulric Manvumbi, confirmed that General Bryce Oleg Nguema decided to establish “transitional institutions in stages,” pledging that his country would abide by all of its “external and internal obligations.” Manfumbi said that General Olegy Nguema “will be sworn in before the Constitutional Court next Monday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic.” Manvumbi conveyed General Olegie Nguema’s reassurance to “all donors, development partners, and state lenders,” saying that “all measures will be taken to ensure respect for our country’s commitments, both internally and externally.”

Meanwhile, African leaders are formulating how to respond to the military after the overthrow of the Gabonese president and the installation of a “transitional president”. The Economic Community of Central African States (ECOWAS) condemned the “coup” and announced, in a statement, its intention to hold an “imminent” meeting of the leaders of the countries of the region, to determine how to respond, and did not specify a date for that.

A spokesman for the General Secretariat of the African Union Commission said that the African Peace and Security Council will meet to discuss the coup.

In addition, the opposition in Gabon urged the military who overthrew Ali Ondimba to end the counting of ballot papers in the country’s elections to recognize the “victory” of its candidate.

It called on “the defense and security forces to hold talks, to assess the situation within a responsible national framework, and to find the best solution among the Gabonese to allow the country to get out of this situation.”

For his part, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, denounced the military coup in Gabon, stressing that it cannot be compared to the coup in Niger, as the military in Libreville intervened after elections marred by irregularities.

“Military coups are not the solution, of course, but we must not forget that in Gabon there were elections full of irregularities,” Borrell said, adding that a fraudulent vote could be considered a civilian “institutional coup”.

Borrell spoke before a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers in Spain, to discuss ways to help ECOWAS deal with the military coup in Niger, in the presence and participation of ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touari.

He explained that European diplomats are working to mediate a solution to the crisis in Gabon, and that there are no plans to evacuate their citizens, as happened in Niger.

“The situation in Niger and Gabon is not the same at all,” Borrell told CNN. In Niger, the president was a democratically elected president, while in Gabon, hours before the military coup, an institutional coup took place, because the elections were stolen.

He continued, “I cannot say that Gabon was a completely democratic country, with a family that has ruled the country for 50 years.”