The journalist Juan Rincón Vanegas told the story of when the vallenato singer Diomedes Díaz wanted to have a daughter with his first, wife Patricia Isabel Acosta; He even revealed that the name of the little girl was already ready, she would be called Olga Patricia Díaz Acosta.

However, on the two occasions when Patricia Isabel was pregnant, R were born.afael Santos and then Diomedes de Jesus.

According to the journalist, “the obsession of Diomedes Diaz by a daughter who, in the song ‘Bachelor Party’ that she recorded in 1978 alongside Nicolás Elías ‘Colacho’ Mendoza, in one of the animations said: ‘And now when Olga Patricia is born, I’m going to have a party in Carrizal.’ Also in different presentations in booths she alluded to that fact”.

But, in addition to that, the singer Farid Ortiz, when recording the song ‘Mi compañera’ written by ‘El Cacique de La Junta’, greeted Rafael Santos, Diomedes de Jesus and Olga Patricia Díaz Acosta.

“Diomedes always wanted to have a daughter with me, but God rewarded with four beautiful children. The truth is that no one can go against God’s designs”, Patricia Acosta told the journalist in the middle of an interview.

He also explained where the “obsession” to have a daughter and call her Olga Patricia came from. “I was studying in Bucaramanga and once Diomedes came to visit me. There, he spent it with my great friend and cStudy partner Olga Patricia Ramírez, who was from Riohacha. That day Diomedes said that the first daughter we would have was going to be called that, for both of us.“, said the ex-wife of ‘El Cacique’.