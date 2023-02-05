The Davis Cup and the best moments of Colombia





The confrontation between Colombia and Great Britain left the first point for Colombia thanks to Nicolás Mejía. Relive the most exciting moments of this meeting.

Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com Credits: Ana Moya – Kienyke.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

