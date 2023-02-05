The Davis Cup and the best moments of Colombia
The confrontation between Colombia and Great Britain left the first point for Colombia thanks to Nicolás Mejía. Relive the most exciting moments of this meeting.
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
Credits:
Ana Moya – Kienyke.com
See also On December 12, Shaanxi added 8 new local confirmed cases and 106 new local asymptomatic infections-Qianlong.com China Capital Network