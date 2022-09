Global Current Affairs

49rbSw8yKFH article German government to spend 200 billion euros to combat rising energy prices world.huanqiu.com

49rbD9ntgSw article Russian media: Japanese foreign minister says Japan’s expelled diplomats have left Russia but have not arrived in Japan world.huanqiu.com

49rZJqljCXo article Hurricane Ian hits Florida, leaving more than 2.6 million customers without power world.huanqiu.com

49raBQQnx07 article The US-Japan-South Korea anti-submarine joint exercise resumes in the East China Sea after a 5-year hiatus. Will the trilateral military cooperation speed up? mil.huanqiu.com

49ra2uSu1O6 article Today, flowers are dedicated to martyrs! mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on China affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49rbGzXnvhL article Xiamen adds 1 new confirmed case, which is a close connection to the case reported yesterday china.huanqiu.com

49rb0wIBxN8 article The Daxing’anling area of ​​Heilongjiang announced the activity trajectory of 1 new confirmed case china.huanqiu.com

49raMyPp8IW article 7-year-old brother cried while tutoring 5-year-old brother society.huanqiu.com

49rXHuv5SKg article Shanghai Metro: The vehicle fault on Line 2 has been eliminated, and the operation of the entire line is gradually recovering society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com