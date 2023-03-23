BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

King Vallenato Omar Geles will be one of the figures that will be part of a collection of wax statues that will represent the most influential musicians and composers of folklore, which will be exhibited at the Vallenato Museum, one of the main attractions of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center (CCMV).

Geles has been Rey Vallenato in different categories, has won countless festivals and is a prolific composer who from 1986 to 2023 he has not stopped composing. It has also had the ability to locate in the first places of the music charts inside and outside the country and in the last time has supported the new generations of singing and, in addition, he is an interpreter. “A transcendent figure of Vallenato folklore, he has plenty of merits and we have enough reasons to pay him homage and recognition”highlighted Sergio López, director of the CCMV.

Diomedes Díaz recorded a variety of hits for Omar Geles.

However, there is an episode related to Omar Geles within Vallenato folklore that It has nothing to do with your ability to type nor with any lyrics of his compositions.

It is about that time that, in the middle of the Plaza Alfonso López de Valleduparled to a controversy nothing more and nothing less than together Diomedes Diaz.

The fact It happened in 2005 during a concert by ‘Cacique’when the singer asked the then accordion player to go on stage to interpret the song ‘I can’t live without you’, written by Geles, which was included in the album ‘De nuevo con mi gente’, which Diomedes released on the market in 2004.

In a 2021 interview, the singer-songwriter recalled the anecdote: “Diomedes sent me to play the accordion at that concert there in Valledupar. I have always had that episode in my heart because I am a number 1 admirer of Diomedes Díaz”.

In the images that remained for history, Omar Geles can be seen saying: “I do not sing in that tone of Diomedes Díaz, it is impossible for an accordion player to have that throat or similarity…”.

However, in the middle of the presentation and when Geles greeted several of those present, Diomedes reappeared on the stage to express the words that remained for posterity: “TPlay the accordion, play the accordion.”

Video of the episode on Youtube.

This humiliation annoyed the accordion player, who complained to the ‘Cacique’: “You told me to sing and don’t shut me up now…”.

But Diomedes, true to his style, repeated to him: “Play the accordion”. And he added: “Here I am the one who has to sing, watch out for the vallenata language that is fucked up”.

this episode It went viral on all social media to the point that the phrase “play the accordion” Today it is used in the region to indicate someone to dedicate themselves to doing what they do best.

However, for Omar Geles that controversy was settled, so much so that in 2021 he released the song ‘Play the accordion’, together with Rolando Ochoain homage to Diomedes Díaz and where he remembers that moment of 18 years ago.

Diomedes Diaz he recorded a variety of musical hits for Omar Geles such as ‘Don’t try’, ‘The fault was yours’, ‘I can’t live without you’, ‘Maybe you don’t miss me’, ‘With pleasure’ and ‘What a difficult pod’, included in the latest production of ‘ The chief’.