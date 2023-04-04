The dogecoin cryptocurrency, created in 2013 as a joke, It shot up this Monday, April 3, after Twitter replaced its usual blue bird logo with the image of a Japanese shiba inu dog associated with this product.

The dogecoin price rose more than 26% in an apparent reaction to this movement by Elon Musk’s company, which in the past has often promoted this cryptocurrency, even accepting accessories from Tesla, the electric vehicle company he runs, for the purchase.

The billionaire has said on more than one occasion that he owns dogecoins and last year he was sued by an investor who accused him of illegally inflating the price of cryptocurrency, one of the most volatile in the market. This change turned out to be a successful strategy that was promoted from the platform to measure the power that it has in the stock market, especially with a cryptocurrency that its owner has.

Even Musk himself tweeted an image in which the Dogecoin-related dog is seen in an image in which he responds to a traffic policeman: “It’s an old photo”, while the authority checks what would be his pass with a Twitter blue bird logo on it. On previous occasions, Musk has made clear his inclination and favoritism for this cryptocurrency, with comments such as: “Work with Doge developers to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising,” the Twitter owner wrote.

This day seems historic, since it was possible to know the power that this platform still maintains, this, in the midst of a series of renovations that Musk seeks to implement within the little blue bird, such as opening the code, implementing its “blue” paid version , the closure of verifications that generated conflict with the media, the use of NFTS and experimentation with cryptocurrencies.

At the close of the stock market last Friday, the dogecoin was trading almost 90% below its all-time high, which it reached in May 2021. This Monday, Twitter replaced its usual logo on its web version with the image of the shiba inu, a popular meme for years on the internet as a result of which the cryptocurrency was created and triggered the figure that seemed to be a sustained drop.

With information from EFE Agency*