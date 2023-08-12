The day hip hop was born. Beat and street culture is fifty years old

*

It was the evening of August 11, 1973, and there was a party on the ground floor of a “high-rise” in the Bronx. Then eighteen-year-old Clive Campbell alias DJ Kool Herc he was well prepared and pulled out his new technique. He had two copies of the records, so he could play the instrumental part from one and follow it up again from the other. And so around.

He verbally incited the audience to the resulting rhythmic flow through the microphone. And hip hop was born. Today, this global culture is fifty years old. Unlike followers such as Grandmaster Flash or Afrika Bambaataa, Herc did not embark on a career path. I flip through the Rap Attack book and history unfolds before my eyes.

Sometimes history is not so clear because its traces have disappeared under the deposits of time. Some archaeologists must then be found to bring the lost artefacts back to light. This is also the case of the Ukrainian music publishing house Muscut and especially his sublabel Shukai. They set themselves the task of mining lost music from the 60s to the 90s.

Music for television or film and recordings of alternative scene and outsider authors. The first time I heard it, I was hooked on the musician and singer Svitlane Nianio. Her recordings from the 90s are resurfacing and sounding completely timeless. He is a total chimera Oleksandr Jurchenko with its peculiar serious music. Tip!

And let’s continue on the edges of music. David Sulzer is a professor of psychiatry, neurology and pharmacology. He specializes in autism and Parkinson’s. He turns into David Soldier in the evening after work. Musician. He is closely connected with the New York scene, John Cale, David Byrne and Laurie Anderson are on the list of his collaborations.

For Sulzer, the experiment does not just mean the crossing of genres. But also connecting humans with animals. This includes his work with Thai Elephant OrchestraWhat is

