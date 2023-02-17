Relive the video in which Maluma and Yina Calderón kiss

The truth is that in the context of the video, Yina Calderon She was just taking her first steps on television and fighting for a place in the competition in which she arrived wanting to become an actress.

In the episode of the program broadcast in 2013, the emotion of the now businesswoman of shapewear and influencer is seen hugging Maluma when he arrives at the studio house to share some experiences with the participants.

Where he even sings to her and dedicates a couple of songs making her blush. Although this was not all, because the artist also gives him a small souvenir so that he remembers him and does not forget him:

“Close your eyes, my love, first I want to thank you for all the support you have given me… I am very grateful to you, princess, and I have a gift for you that I hope you keep and never lose,” says Maluma from almost a decade ago, leaning over to kiss Calderón who decides to turn his face, a moment that arouses reactions among his companions who they encourage to kiss him, something he ends up doing.