So this morning Draghi will present himself at the Quirinale to formalize his resignation as prime minister, after a passage to the chamber which at this point is a pure formality. At the end of a day of extraordinary madness, Draghi was overthrown by the Italian parliament yesterday. The premier obtained confidence in the Senate on numbers that certified that the majority no longer exists: Lega, Forza Italia and Conte’s M5S, which had opened the crisis a week by not voting on aid, did not participate in the vote yesterday. confidence in the Casini resolution, which tried to avoid the crisis. The three parties that bury Draghi used the formula “present not voting”, which guaranteed the achievement of the quorum and the validity of the vote.

At 9 am the general discussion on the communications of the Prime Minister will begin in the Chamber. A formality, it was said, because the intervention of Draghi is not foreseen, who yesterday deposited the speech he read at Palazzo Madama in Montecitorio. Then once, as it now seems inevitable, the premier will present his resignation to Sergio Mattarella, the President of the Republic could take a few hours to reflect, and then meet the presidents of the chambers who, as foreseen by the Constitution, must be heard first. to be able to dissolve the Chambers. At that point, the head of state would have all the elements necessary to make his choice, which all provide for both the dissolution of Parliament for a vote in the fall. The date is decided by the government, but according to the calendar, the most likely is October 2: in fact, between 60 and 70 days must pass from the day of dissolution and a Jewish holiday is celebrated on September 25, while usually the coincidence with religious holidays.

Of the three political leaders who have already thrown Draghi, the one who had opened the crisis – Giuseppe Conte – disappeared until late in the evening, only to re-emerge with this declaration: from President Draghi «there was a contemptuous attitude. We are sorry, we have also received insults ». “We became the target of a political attack, we were put at the door, there were no conditions for us to be able to continue with loyal collaboration.” The other leader, the one who sealed the crisis, Matteo Salvini, did not even take responsibility for it, accusing the others “:” Draghi and Italy have been victims, for days, of the madness of the 5Stelle and the games of power of the Democratic Party “. “The entire center-right – he said – was willing to continue without the grillini, with Draghi at Palazzo Chigi and with a new and stronger government. The Democratic Party blew everything up. Let’s hope this is the last Parliament where hundreds of people change their shirts and seats ».

The most predictable scenario, at this point, is that when the premier rises to resign Sergio Mattarella will ask him to remain in office “for the handling of current affairs”. Or, as he used to say, for “ordinary administration”.

The direct

7.50 – From Wsj to Nyt: “Italy’s short golden season ended”

«Disruption», «turbulent return», «rancor». Thus the major American newspapers comment on the crisis of the government led by Mario Draghi, of which they recognize the political successes in Italy’s “short golden season”, and the leading role in keeping Europe united against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The Wall Street Journal speaks of “upheaval at a crucial moment for Italy”. “The crisis started – explains the New York financial daily – when the government was beginning to approve and implement measures to help companies and families deal with the increase in energy costs”. «Italy – adds the WSJ – will probably soon face a new challenge, the one linked to higher costs to refinance the debt. Draghi’s successor to the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, will announce the interest rate hike this week, the first in more than a decade ”. The long period of low interest rates, continues the newspaper, had “allowed Italy to refinance its debt cheaply.” According to the WJS, the hypothesis of a new parliamentary majority appears unlikely, while the elections are increasingly certain. “It would be the first time – he adds – since the end of the Second World War that Italy holds elections in the autumn, a period in which Parliament is called upon to approve the budget for the following year”.

7.42 – Gelmini: “I couldn’t have stayed a minute longer in Forza Italia”

«I no longer recognize my party, it has flattened out on the Lega. I could not stay an extra minute in a party that I do not recognize “, says the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini tells the Courier because he left Forza Italia immediately after yesterday’s vote in Palazzo Madama. «What happened yesterday is very serious – says Gelmini – The crisis had opened due to the convulsions of the M5s: it was not easy to be able to take responsibility for bringing the country to the vote in the midst of an unprecedented crisis. The FI that I have known in these twenty-five years of militancy and political commitment, would have been on the side of Mario Draghi, who did an excellent job, is a convinced pro-European, and who is certainly not from the left. Lega and Forza Italia have always endured and not supported the government ».

7.30 – Le Figaro, right and M5S drop Draghi Ample space in French newspapers to the Italian political crisis

Ample space on the government crisis in Italy in the French newspapers on newsstands today. “The right and the M5S bring down Mario Draghi” is the headline published on the front page of Le Figaro, the great conservative daily newspaper in France. “Three parties belonging to the Draghi coalition refused to vote for the prime minister yesterday in the Italian Senate, effectively leading to the end of his government of national unity.” “Draghi disheartened by his allies”; writes on the front page Les Echos, the Paris business newspaper while Ouest-France talks about “Europe in apnea.” The Italian premier, continues the newspaper among the most widely read in France, “was downloaded last night by three parties of his coalition “, Forza Italia, Lega and Movimento Cinque Stelle.” “The collapse of your government does not wish anything good for the European Union”, according to Ouest-France, and “in Madrid , Paris and Berlin fear a political crisis that would sink the euro zone and send a message of disunity to Russia. “While the US president, Joe Biden,” says he is following the situation in Rome carefully. “” Italy: Mario Draghi on point of throwing in the towel “, headlines Liberation, adding:” After a day of suspense and heated negotiations before the three right-wing parties dumped him, the Italian premier seems on the point of confirming his resignation “.