The day that Escalona did not appear in the photograph

The photograph that illustrates and is the protagonist of this journalistic breaking latest news is 33 years old. The idea of ​​making a narration of its content, in the first person, was not my intention, it was not in my plans. However, a few days ago Guillermo Mejía, my former research methodology professor at the Autonomous University of the Caribbean, advised me to do so.

Gathering five of the greatest exponents of Vallenato folklore in one place for a photograph was not easy, much less if one of them was blind.

The mobility of all implied getting up from the place where they were comfortably seated, until leaving a kiosk.

Reference is made here to Leandro Díaz (1928–2013), Rafael Escalona (1927–2009), ‘Toño’ Salas Araujo (1926–2005), Lorenzo Miguel Morales (1914–2011) and Emiliano Zuleta Baquero (1912–2005).

These five minstrels passed away, but they left behind their immortal musical works, each in their own style of Vallenato music. It could be said that it was a prolific generation for vallenato folklore.

But, how did the photograph that I have called historical and several critics consider it an unusual photo materialize because they say that it represents the memory of those musicians, accordion players and composers, in the same place?

Nine years later Rafael Escalona Martìnez cleared his foul and we took the photo, August 1999.

Another question, why do I mention five minstrels if there are only four in the photograph? I invite you to discover it by reading.

It was April of the Vallenato Festival, 1990. It was late afternoon. Rafael Escalona, ​​who influenced composers and accordion players, had summoned the musicians to a meeting at the restaurant ‘Merendero’, in Valledupar, Carrera 14 with Calle 10 on the corner between the Obrero and Cañaguate neighborhoods in Valledupar. He would reveal details of the Society of Authors and Composers-SAYCO (1987), the recently created union of Colombian musicians.

There were the most famous and famous interpreters of Vallenato folklore, the oldest and the youngest.

At the back of the restaurant, the composer Leandro Díaz was sitting on a stool, who accompanied the melody of a song with his fingers on the seat. This time he was wearing dark glasses that his compadre ‘Poncho’ Cotes had recently given him.

“Leandro lives based on his compositions, he doesn’t waste his time,” said fellow composer Hernando Marín Lacouture (1944-1999).

THE CAMERA

The journalists, cameramen and photographers had their cameras turned on, every moment there was a flash. I was the correspondent for the newspaper El Heraldo in the department of Cesar. I remember that they paid me for published news and photographs.

Pentax camera.

A few months ago I had bought a Pentax K1000 camera in Barranquilla, recommended by the famous photographer from Barranquilla ‘Tino’ Choperena.

I always wanted one of those cameras and I am grateful to ‘Tino’ for the recommendation, I still have it.

With it, I had to put into practice the knowledge in photography that Professor Carlos ‘El Mono’ Manjarrez had taught me when I was studying Social Communication-Journalist at the Autonomous University of the Caribbean.

The start of the musical event in the restaurant was late and the accordions were already heard in the Alfonso López Pumarejo square, the Vallenato Festival had begun. It was a late April day.

‘THE IDEA THAT TURNED ME AROUND’

Minutes later it occurred to me to gather several of the most famous performers in the same place. I decided to take a different photograph, with a group integrated with the characters of the moment. I knew it would be difficult to gather the most famous, because they were all inside the kiosk, but I was going to try.

I had a journalistic relationship with them, they were even compatriots and contemporaries with my parents.

My father, Aquilino Cotes Calderón, was the one who gave Leandro Díaz the wood to build the roof of his first house in San Diego. The brothers ‘Toño’ Salas and ‘Emilianito’ Zuleta, were friends with him in Manaure, El Plan and San Diego, friends of partying, when Leandro fell in love with Matilde Elina Negrete in the township of El Plan. In addition, Emiliano composed that famous verse to my father’s mother (Cleofe Calderón), one early morning when they went to buy a bottle of chirrinche called ‘Andino’, in Manaure:

“Girl Cleofe Calderón

that way you don’t kill the customer

because where the Girl Pacha

they sell the Andean for twenty”

Indeed, Emiliano paid 25 cents for the bottle, five more than at ‘La Niña Pacha’ who was Cleofe’s sister. That was the protest of ‘Emilianito’.

He had a friendship with Rafael Escalona because of his meetings with Emiliano and the parties they did with ‘Poncho’ Cotes Querúz and Beltrán Orozco, the mayor.

With ‘that idea that kept me spinning’, as Gabriel García Márquez says in one of his works, I set out on my goal of integrating them one by one, for a photograph, for my personal album.

I spoke with ‘Emilianito’ Zuleta Baquero and he said yes. ‘El Viejo Mile’, the composer of ‘La Gota Fría’, the father of ‘Poncho’ and Emiliano Zuleta Díaz, the ‘Hermanos Zuleta’.

He responded with the same enthusiasm as his personality, a cheerful, talkative, peasant and humble man who with his songs and accordion enchanted everyone and crossed borders.

I asked him to get out of the kiosk. Then I went to ‘Toño’ Salas Araujo, a humble man from head to toe, ‘Emilianito’s’ mother’s brother, agreed “with great pleasure”. Emiliano is Zuleta Baquero, eldest son of ‘La Vieja Sara’ Baquero Salas and Cristóbal Zuleta Bermúdez.

‘Toño’ Salas was 14 years younger than ‘Emilianito’, he was the son of ‘La Vieja Sara’ and her second husband Rafael Araujo, with whom he had 9 children.

Later I asked Leandro Díaz Duarte for his collaboration for the photo and he told me: “take me to the site, I have no problems”, I called his son Ivo Luis Díaz and he guided him. Leandro was one of the most prolific composers of traditional songs. Although he was blind from birth, he was never heard to falter from blindness and in return for it, he always thanked God for the strength it gave him for music and songwriting.

Then I went to Lorenzo Miguel Morales Herrera and he agreed to join me for the photography. Lorenzo Morales starred with ‘Emilianito’ in the most striking, unprecedented and unique musical piqueria of Vallenato folklore, in which the great song ‘La Gota Fría’ emerged. The confrontation through songs between Morales and Zuleta lasted several years, but it never spoiled their friendship or that of their families.

Moralito, Moralito was believed

that he to me, that he to me

I was going to win

and when he heard me play

the cold drop fell on him (bis)

At the end he shared it

the shot went wrong (bis)

Then I approached Rafael Escalona. I told him to come with me for the photo and he agreed. We left outside the kiosk where the other minstrels were waiting for us.

Escalona was elegantly dressed, a quality he never lost even that day when he composed ‘La creciente del Cesar’.

“It’s raining in Nevada, above Valledupar

I bet the Cesar River swells at dawn

Maye don’t be afraid of the growing Cesar

that I am going to cross it, it is through the Salguero bridge ”

THE PHOTOGRAPH

I arrived with Escalona, ​​the composer who conquered the world with his songs. He is the creator of innumerable musical anecdotes and of the Vallenato Festival with Consuelo Araujo Noguera and Alfonso López Michelsen.

I formed the five musicians in a horizontal row, with Escalona in the center of all. But, as there is never a last-minute inconvenience, Escalona asked for two minutes, who was already returning and left quickly for the stage where they called him over the loudspeaker.

Ten minutes passed and Escalona did not return. Leandro, ‘Moralito’, ‘Toño’ and ‘Emilianito’ were concerned with Escalona’s delay. I did not know what to do. If I went to look for Escalona, ​​I was afraid that the other minstrels would go to their tables, I preferred to wait and persuade those present. I asked a waiter to call Escalona, ​​but it didn’t work.

So, plan B had to be executed. I asked ‘Emilianito’, Lorenzo, ‘Toño’ and Leandro to take a picture with them, because Escalona did not appear and I agreed on the position of each one, but at the last minute they did not pay attention They got disorganized and I got the center. ‘Emilianito’ appears expressive, with his singular cap and his stately demeanor, this time ‘Moralito’ was not afraid of ‘Emilianito’ and stood firm with his traditional small hat and his keys hanging from his pants; On the other hand, ‘Emilianito’ did not put his arm around the shoulder of his musical contender and was distracted.

‘Toño’ Salas was less complicated, despite having a reputation for bad temper. His traditional hat and vertical striped shirt, very expressive, embracing Leandro Díaz, who looks comfortable, smiling and very close to ‘Toño’ Salas, with whom he formed his musical group for more than thirty years.

These four accordion players and composers are the precursors of vallenato music, owners of their own vallenato folklore identities and creators of the most traditional vallenato. This photo is historic because of the content of those four strongholds of Vallenato folklore. I just seized the moment. Without a doubt, Rafael Escalona Martínez was missing to complete that quintet.

Gustavo Brugés, ‘El Curro’

