The day that RCN closed the doors to Diego Rueda

A different reality was the one that lived with Caracol Radio. There he was allowed to pursue a career and train in sports. “I got to the radio thanks to Alberto Piedrahita Pacheco. He is the person to whom I owe the most. When I left school I said, I’m going to Caracol. I went to the 19 offices and waited for Don Alberto. I was behind him for eight days until he let me pass”, recalls Rueda.

Since then, Diego Rueda has found his place in the world at Caracol Radio and, although he did have other jobs, it is there that he is happy doing what he likes. For this reason he was eternally grateful to Piedrahíta: “He gave me the chance, Alberto Piedrahita Pacheco let me enter his program, the bar at 13. That is why I was always on this side, on Caracol Radio, they opened the doors for me, they gave me the possibilities”.

However, Rueda had a family crisis when she had her first child while studying, so she had to do trades such as construction, courier and field. But his true passion was the radio and after eight years he would return to work at Caracol:

“I was also on capital radio before the 94 World Cup. I had a son, I had to fight and I went to Honda. There I worked in radio at a Caracol affiliate. Fate marked me and made me meet again with Alberto Piedrahíta Pacheco”, says Rueda after life gave him another second chance.

The beginnings of Diego Rueda on the radio

Rueda still remembers the first time in the stadium: “The first person who took me to Campín was Hernán Peláez, I did not speak, I enlisted the players. Javier Hernández gave me the chance to do interviews in the dressing rooms, then Cesar Augusto Londoño, Adolfo Pérez, I struggled and they transferred me from the historical archive to sports”.

He had to start at the bottom, assisting other reporters and waiting his turn in silence until they gave him the confidence and opened the microphones: “I threw cable in the stadium, I went to training, I entered the producer programs. I called the players, prepared the interviews”.

For Rueda, his example to follow is Hernán Peláez: “He has a prodigious memory. I arrived two hours before the programs, he was the person I looked for to enter Caracol. He is my great reference in Colombia”.

At the moment, Rueda is not interested in fame or standing out on social networks: “The networks are tough, I don’t read if they praise or if they find everything. I profess that one seeks to gain prestige, but not fame. I do not want to have fame, to be remembered as someone serious, who does not offend or mistreat anyone ”.

Also, do not be afraid of criticism and comments about your work: “One is wrong in the news, in comments, but I try to do it with respect. Sometimes if something goes away, when you enter a radio booth and they open microphones for you, you don’t have friends or enemies”.

Although he does not rule out having other jobs in the future, Diego Rueda assures that he is happy where he is: “Making television was very cool, but I said I’m staying in Caracol. I modesty aside, I identify what Caracol Deportes is on radio”.

