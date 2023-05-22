The day that Saint Eccehomo appeared to a washerwoman in Quibdó

Julius Caesar

By Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo. . . . Taken from El Guarengue.

If there were a sound archive of the old and historic stations in Quibdó, perhaps we would find there many interviews that, although at the time they were broadcast they were no more than part of the passing novelty of a radio news item, today they would be relevant pieces of the local and regional history, which could well contribute to alleviate our classic general forgetfulness. But, there is no such file. And if it had existed, it would not be strange if it had been burned in one of the many fires that have always devastated Quibdó. So those radio pieces did not go beyond being words on the air, words on the wind, that the air and the wind -and the fragility of the memory of those who heard them- ended up dragging towards the infinite oblivion of the insubstantial.

This is the case of an interview, which my childhood memory remembers briefly (no more than five minutes), broadcast on the excellent noon newscast, which -at the beginning of the 1970s- presented the Ecos del Atrato radio station, which was directed by Emil Nauffal Dualiby, the unforgettable master of Chocoan radio journalism and good locution, who collected the testimony of a lady -she was a washerwoman- to whom the Holy Eccehomo had just appeared, on a sheet that she had recently washed and that at first he thought it had been stained or poorly washed. The woman lived in the Nicolás Medrano neighborhood of Quibdó, which at the time was from one of the remote sectors of the city.

1) Procession of Santo Eccehomo, in Raspadura (Chocó). 2) The Eccehomo of Valledupar. 3) Monastery of Santo Eccehomo, in Sutamarchán (Boyacá). 4) The Eccehomo of Popayan. PHOTOS: Andres M. Mosquera-Fall in love with Chocó, El País Vallenato, Colparques Organization, Board for the Worship of the Holy Ecce-Homo of Popayán.

As soon as word of this event spread through the town, Emil Nauffal Dualiby set out to go to the house with palm walls, a thatched hipped roof topped with a ridge, front pampon and floor guayacanes that raised it half a meter from the ground. . With his journalist’s recorder of the time, which was a device the size of a cobblestone and almost as heavy as a volume of Petit Larousse Illustrated, and which required four of the largest Eveready batteries to operate, the kind used for the lanterns; Emil recorded the laconic and concise narration of the lady, a laundress by trade, to whom her sacred apparition had happened.

When Emil arrived at the place, to look for the lady, a spontaneous pilgrimage of people of all neighborhoods and ages occupied the front patio of the house, a house perfectly built in the most vernacular style of Chocó’s shoreline architecture. The legend had begun to be woven, word for word, in each new comment, in each new version. Every person present there felt almost obliged to contribute a bit to the story of what happened; so that the sheet ceased to be so at times, to become a pillowcase or a clean piece of burlap used to protect the bread made in clay ovens, which children and women went out to sell on the streets in trays or wooden stoves; or it stopped lying in the sun, on the edge of the ravine where the lady washed, to hang on a clothesline made of soft wire or stick, depending on the version of the story that was heard. For some spontaneous reporters, the lady was very devoted. In other accounts, she was very poor and in great need; so her appearance was a divine sign of the good future of her situation. The protagonist of the story would put each of these things in her place.

An anonymous photographer immortalized for posterity that scene of the house with the printed cloth hanging on its front and two policemen guarding the door -provided with a wooden fence-, while outside people browse under the resistero. The image printed on the cloth is unusually clear, as clear as the words of the lady explaining what happened to Emil Nauffal Dualiby. That she didn’t know why that had happened to her, that she was calm washing about three dozen clothes, because that’s what she lived on, and when she left, when most of the clothes had already dried, so that it would be easier to finish drying it at home, he saw a kind of stain on that sheet, which was the only garment he owned among all the joto he had brought to wash. Annoyed, and in view of the fact that the sky was threatening rain, she quickly finished gathering her clothes, two aluminum punch bowls, a mate, the piece of soap she had left over, the old manduco that had belonged to her grandmother, the grated that he had inherited from his mother and the empty bottle he used to load the Límpido with which he wasted his bedding and work clothes. And she flew off to her house, where she realized that what she had seen before as a stain was the image of a clearly delineated Christ, which she did not instantly identify. Frightened, she called out to relatives and neighbors, and told them and showed them the sheet. And, immediately afterwards, throughout the town the ball spread.

From that afternoon until several weeks later, the lady did not have a minute of peace in her own house, as there were always people there in front of her, talking, asking, commenting, even praying, before the image that she chose to leave outside; that representation of the suffering and humiliated Jesus, crowned with thorns, tortured by the henchmen of the Roman attorney in the province of Galilee; an image that is popularly known in Latin America as the Eccehomo, famous in Valledupar, where he is patron; in Popayán for its beautiful wooden image, clearly manufactured in Quito; in Sutamarchán, for the beauty of the 17th century monastery dedicated to his name, which is a national monument; and in the old mining town of La Raspadura, in the deep Chocó, where every Chocoano must attend at least once a year -preferably on Quasimodo Sunday- to obtain the favors of the saint and, in general, to maintain on his behalf to divinity.