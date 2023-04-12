Twenty-four years ago, the White House – the official residence and main workplace of the United States Presidencyand iconic site worldwide – was surprised by the sound of an accordion.

The Turk Gil and the Children of Vallenato were invited to Washington by the president at the time, Bill Clinton, to participate in the traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

That December of 1999, The Children of Vallenato sang to Clinton songs like ‘El mejoral’, ‘La gota fría’ and ‘La casa en el aire’, among others. It was the first time that the vallenato sounded in the White House.

That unforgettable anecdote for him vallenato folklore he remembers her as if she were today the greatest maker of kings of the Vallenato Legend Festival, the maestro Andrés ‘Turco’ Gil.

“The first time the ‘wrinkle’ entered the White House it was with us, that had a great impact, Bill Clinton’s presidency was very shocked and he received us in the Oval Room”, recalled the 74-year-old academic.

Among the little accordion players who skillfully they left Clinton open-mouthedCristian Camilo Carvajal stood out, who was baptized as the ‘Mozart of vallenato’ by ‘the most powerful man in the world‘.

“That man put his knee to the floor, he knelt down to listen to the child -Clinton is a musician- and he baptized him that way to see the dexterity that 5-year-old boy had. In a letter, he tells Gabriel García Márquez that the Niños del Vallenato had a great impact on him, including Mozart del vallenatoGil assured.

The Turk remembers that, that night, Clinton ran as a child, from office to office, looking for his best friends and taking them to where the musical delegation was so they could listen to vallenato, including Elton Jhon and other famous artists.

Los Children of Vallenato that delighted the White House on that occasion were: accordion players Sergio Luis Rodríguez, Manuel Julián Martínez, Efraín Zuleta and Camilo Andrés Carvajal; singers Johnny Alberto Pacheco El Canario and Aristides Vargas; the cashiers Ricardo Ustariz and Ricardo Felizzola; the guacharaquero Daniel José García and the bassist Hugues Manuel Martínez.

The evening ended with a dinner at the white house where children and teacher shared with the family of the first president of the United States.

BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN