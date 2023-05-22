“The dead and wounded will multiply”: dissidents respond to Petro

This armed group assures in a statement that the current administration is “the least serious to have negotiations.” A communiqué from this armed group came out at the same time as the letter from the National Government announcing the suspension of the ceasefire with the dissidents of the Farc “Iván Mordisco”, who they blame for the murder of the four indigenous minors.

The dissidents’ claim that the end of hostilities will result in the start of a war is arguably the most compelling argument in the letter. It was dated this Monday, May 22. They stressed that, contrary to a policy of total peace, “the unilateral rupture will unleash the war and the dead, wounded and prisoners will multiply.”

The letter begins by stating that the ceasefire that was not complied with was always unilateral because the Armed Forces continued with their operations: “The evidence and evidence remained in the hands of the National Government, including Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace.” The declaration is an attack on the management of President Petro, which the illegal armed group denounced as the “less serious one to talk about” and described as a “supposed government of change.”

They also criticize the government’s meeting with US officials, referring to the May 21 security council meeting in which the US Southern Command participated.

The armed group stated that as a result of the current circumstances “the rupture of the ceasefire officially and unilaterally concludes, again violating the protocol established under the pretext of a partial rupture of fire in Meta, Putumayo, Guaviare and Caquetá, an action that In reality, it means breaking with the Farc-EP as a whole and is consistent with handing over control of the Amazon to NATO, for which the United States donated a fleet of Black Hawk helicopters.”

In turn, since early Monday morning, President Gustavo Petro published a statement on his Twitter account informing his followers that the government had unilaterally decided to partially suspend the effects of Decree 2656 of 2022, which established a ceasefire with a series of illegal armed groups, among them the Farc dissidence, in the framework of Total Peace.

The presidential statement states: “We have verified the detente that has been achieved in other territories where the EMC-FARC operates thanks to respect for the ceasefire and how irreparable damage to the life and integrity of the inhabitants has been avoided.”

The National Government also affirmed that it will make public the names of those who will make up its delegation at the negotiating table with these dissidents in the next few hours and will begin the dialogue phase “peremptorily.” The end of hostilities for territorial reasons is one of the issues they advocate addressing first.