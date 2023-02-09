The world is torn between the new bonfire of vanities (social networks) and the journalism of banalities. It has been said for a while that this profession is in crisis, orphaned of meaning and identity, running with desire but without knowing where.

While people continue to speculate about the motives for the murder of Valentina Trespalacios, the media continue to squeeze the story: the deceased’s best friend spoke, telling everything she knew, and the trills did not take long: With friends like that, why enemies?. We are at a time in history where no one is reliable, everyone wants (do we want?) five minutes of fame, even if we have to negotiate with the devil. And that fan did not stop turning off when that best friend denounced death threats against her lifeso strange if we are in Colombia!

Others headlines referred to the “other boyfriend” y al”real boyfriend” of the deceased

They said that there is no bad death, but the following was published in a judicial note: The luxuries that made your partner suspect in Colombia.

With the passing of the hours, the news changed its protagonist: Murdered DJ’s boyfriend had been pocketing a fortune; the huge figure comes out.

A Building employee also blurted out what she knew.

Nothing could be expected from such headlines other than people entering the private life of someone who is no longer there to defend themselves without asking for permission. Some (the media) and others (the audience) throw the stone and hide their hand with astonishing speed, hunger combining with the desire to eat; today journalism is based on another popular saying: “There is nothing hidden that will not be known, nor hidden that will not come to light.” Yes, but no, because they should measure the consequences of each piece of information before letting go like a runaway horse.

Nor was there a lack of media outlets that exclusively showed the photos of the interior of the apartment where the DJ was murdered.

It’s a bit funny to see the same exclusive (which was not exclusive then) in another medium: This is the inside of the apartment where the crime of Valentina Trespalacios occurred.

What national interest can a crime scene or the speculations made by third parties have, whether they are ultimately true or not? Let us speculate about the answer: just as yesterday we were pontificating about soccer and the day before yesterday about politics, today the media want to graduate us in forensic technique. If showing those images was necessary, let’s hope not with the victim’s underwear. For some strange reason I remembered the extinct El Espacio.

Let’s see other pearls of journalistic coverage.

Not long ago, the press confirmed the news before giving it, today the facts are exposed to the public without the information being fully verified, like shooting into the air to see what happens. We navigate in the realm of “would have”, as if to say, “we are not sure, most likely who knows, but here we tell you”: Crime of Valentina Trespalacios there would be been planned; her boyfriend hired an investigator to follow her.

reveal who I would be the man who there would be aroused jealousy in John Poulos

I find interesting what La Silla Vacía has done in its podcast Scrambled eggs with politics, where they put into context the lessons that the treatment of this case leaves and reminds us how the femicide against Rosa Elvira Cely and the acid attack against Natalia Ponce de León served to toughen laws and mobilize institutions in favor of women.

This February 9, Journalist’s Day in Colombia, there is not much to celebrate but everything to reflect on. You have to dust off the ethics books before the metrics defeat it.

The press, a slave to quantity over information quality, must ask itself what its values ​​and principles are. Those who decide what is published and what is not, must be able to assume self-criticism and correct on the fly. Do not forget that the functions of journalism are to inform, train and entertain, but they must not distort the sense of the trade by tipping the balance towards the journalistic spectacle, the media soap opera, in order to satisfy the voracity of social networks.

Noble topics can be found even in gruesome deeds.

· A rigorous work on comparative legislation allows us to tell what other countries have achieved to face femicide. If there is no time to investigate, there are specialists.

·How effective are Colombian laws on violence against women?

·What can experts (psychiatrists or sociologists, for example) contribute to prevent femicides or the effects that tendentious headlines have on the reader? “Not one more, not one less: the route to femicide”, (Lemoine editorial), is one of the few books written on the subject in Colombia, without major reviews in the press. The investigation analyzes the types of violence suffered by women by boyfriends, friends, parents, brothers or strangers. Its author, journalist Yeiver Rivera, collected the testimonies of relatives, survivors and experts.