the deadline for submitting applications extended – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of the Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue, through a press release, informs that the date for submitting applications for the regional direct recruitment competition for medical, paramedical, administrative and support staff for the Ministry of health, public hygiene and universal access to healthcare, is extended.

Initially set for May 12, 2023, the deadline for submitting applications has been extended until Friday, May 19, 2023.

This competition is open to the following bodies and specialties: doctor in anatomopathology, doctor endocrinologist, administrative manager of health care, anesthesia resuscitation, surgical instrumentation of operating rooms, lawyer…

Applications are submitted every working day to the office of the Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue in Lomé and to the regional labor office in Kara.

For more information about the competition, visit the fonctionpublique.gouv.tg website.

Rachel Doubidji