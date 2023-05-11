Home » the deadline for submitting applications extended – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

the deadline for submitting applications extended – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
the deadline for submitting applications extended – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of the Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue, through a press release, informs that the date for submitting applications for the regional direct recruitment competition for medical, paramedical, administrative and support staff for the Ministry of health, public hygiene and universal access to healthcare, is extended.

Initially set for May 12, 2023, the deadline for submitting applications has been extended until Friday, May 19, 2023.

This competition is open to the following bodies and specialties: doctor in anatomopathology, doctor endocrinologist, administrative manager of health care, anesthesia resuscitation, surgical instrumentation of operating rooms, lawyer…

Applications are submitted every working day to the office of the Minister of Public Service, Labor and Social Dialogue in Lomé and to the regional labor office in Kara.

For more information about the competition, visit the fonctionpublique.gouv.tg website.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Draghi meets the trade unions at Palazzo Chigi: it deals with pensions and the budget law. Woman option and Ape social towards the extension

You may also like

The US budget gave a surplus of 176...

Through consensus the candidate will be known

Vaeyens new Managing Director Sport of Parma –...

Elim CAN 2023: the match of the 5th...

Interior Minister clarifies statements about negotiations with drug...

Bono in Naples wearing the scarf of the...

They study traveling shorebirds in Litoral de San...

Guinan high-speed railway joint commissioning and joint trial...

Walt Disney EPS Missed Expectations by $0.02, Revenue...

Jiarun and Jiatai teamed up to create a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy