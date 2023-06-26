Home » The deadlock on terms ends, will you get good news tomorrow?
The deadlock on terms ends, will you get good news tomorrow?

Islamabad: The deadlock on the terms of the IMF has ended. It is being revealed that the staff level agreement between Pakistan and IMF will also be signed tomorrow.

Officials of the Ministry of Finance said that the negotiations for an agreement with the IMF have entered the final stages. The deadlock on all terms is almost over. The scheme to bring one lakh dollars annually to Pakistan on IMF terms has been terminated.

According to sources, the draft MEF has been shared between the IMF and the Ministry of Finance. Tonight there will be negotiations between the two sides for the staff level agreement. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will finalize the negotiations with the IMF.

