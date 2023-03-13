Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo.

By Julio Cesar Uribe Hermocillo. . . . Taken from El Guarengue.

111 years ago, which occurred on February 23, a tragic event shocked the Quibdose and Chocoan population, the national and regional governments, the Colombian Catholic Church and the Congregation of Missionaries Sons of the Immaculate Heart of Mary or Claretians: the death -in Quibdó- of the Spanish missionary priest Juan Gil y García, CMF, the first to exercise the responsibility of Apostolic Prefect of Chocó in an ecclesiastical jurisdiction that was barely four years old after being created by the Roman pontiff.

Gil y García, who was 45 years old when he died, enjoyed great esteem and respect among the Chocoan parishioners, among his brothers in the congregation, and among civil authorities at the regional and national levels, including the then president of Colombia, Carlos from Antioquia. E. Restrepo, who the previous year had personally entrusted him with the task of meeting with a lady -also from Antioquia- called Laura Montoya. This young woman, with the title of normalista and notorious vehemence of speech, had incessantly turned to the presidency seeking support for her idea of ​​founding a religious community of women, dedicated to evangelizing the indigenous people in their own lands, where nobody else He came to bring them -according to his words- the seeds of the divine word and Catholic education. The Chocó Prefecture, particularly in the areas of Pueblo Rico, Mistrató, Purembará, Chamí and Baudó, was propitious territory for this, President Restrepo opined. Father Gil y García, fulfilling the order, met five times with Miss Montoya and ended up facilitating and supporting her missionary plans. A century later, the young lady would be elevated to the altars by an Argentine pope who, at that time, had not even been born.

From the night of his death, the day of the burial and for almost the nine days of the novena for the dead celebrated by the soul of the Father Prefect, as he was usually called, a solemn and respectful silence took over Quibdó. Even the night bars, which used to work until midnight, closed their doors at dusk or continued their festivities behind closed doors and with the greatest possible secrecy. Father Juan Gil y García, as I heard him say -when I was a child, in the Munguidocito neighborhood of Quibdó- from a neighbor who had been born at the end of the 19th century, was the most important death that she had known in the entire history of the He was shocked and would never forget that the entire city had attended his burial, dismayed that the missionary had come to die on this bank of the Atrato, without any family and so far from his land and home.

That Friday, February 23, 1912, when the National Mayor of Chocó, Justiniano Jaramillo, had just finished drinking his pousse-coffee after a frugal dinner and the pendulum clock in his dining room was announcing eight o’clock at night, the bells of the parish church began to ring in mourning. Simultaneously, from the front door they called out to him, while they knocked insistently. It was evident that this was bad news and that the deceased was important, so important that the parish bells announced it at that time of night.

Quickly adjusting his white jean jacket, which he had begun to take off to go to sleep, Mayor Justiniano Jaramillo opened the door of his house. As soon as he had finished doing so, the less terrified messenger of the two who had been yelling and knocking on his door, without even greeting him, delivered the bad news: that Father Nicolás Medrano had sent to tell him that the Father Prefect had just left. die, despite the fact that Doctor Heliodoro Rodríguez had done everything medically possible to save his life.

Indeed, Father Juan Gil y García, the first Apostolic Prefect of Chocó, had just died, at the age of 45, in the city where he had arrived three years ago, on the afternoon of Sunday, February 14, 1909, at the head of a group of Claretian missionaries whose members were all of Spanish nationality: Fathers Juan Codinach, Andrés Villá and José Fernández, and the coadjutor brothers Hilario Goñi, Félix Reca and Ramón Casáis; who had been preceded by Fathers Agustín Quiroga and Nicolás Lanas, and the brother curate Urbano Simón, who had gone ahead of the group to prepare everything in Quibdó before the arrival of their companions, to assume the destinies of the Apostolic Prefecture of Chocó, which had been erected on April 28, 1908, by decree of Pope Pius X.

«The attendees have not yet forgotten -wrote Father Medrano some years later- the enthusiastic greetings, the effusive hugs, the lively cheers, the official greeting or speech pronounced by the Governor Don Eduardo Ferrer, the eloquent reply of Father Gil, great master of the word, and the sincerity with which, in the beautifully decorated parish church, he opened his heart for the first time to the faithful who filled the naves of the Church. Father Gil fondly remembered such a grandiose reception that was repeatedly the subject of his family conversations ».[1]

The health problems of the Apostolic Prefect Gil y García had begun at the beginning of January, when -after visiting Paimadó and Istmina- “he was attacked by high and bilious fevers that kept him in bed for 10 days. Having recovered from them and having settled the affairs of the Istmina community and parish (since he could not visit any more towns), he returned to Quibdó at the beginning of February ”[2]. The last hours of his life were narrated in detail by Father Nicolás Medrano, who was always his unconditional support in absences and health contingencies; in the following way.

Quibdó, 1920. PHOTO: Claretian Missionaries.

“On February 21, he got up a little late; and after noon, she went back to bed with some fever; At about three o’clock, I was talking with him and receiving some instructions about various matters and I withdrew, leaving him alone. At about 6 in the afternoon, one of our Brothers (RIP) came down saying in an altered voice to those of us who were gathered: «I don’t like Father Prefect at all; it looks like he’s going to give you congestion; words are confused.” We fly next to him; but he received us with such calm; He talked to us so naturally that we thought Brother’s alarm was an exaggeration: still, when we went to bed, he denoted calm; more, what would not be our surprise when at dawn on the 22nd we went to greet him and we could not understand what he was saying. We immediately notified the family doctor, Dr. Heliodoro Rodríguez, who described the disease as semi-congestion, and immediately prescribed the remedies that seemed appropriate. Calculate our interest in applying medical prescriptions to the letter; but also our dismay, seeing the day go by without improving in the least; without being able to understand a word; when contemplating that indifferent gaze and that laugh (excuse the word) as stupid and for no reason… When the doctor returned he described the patient’s condition as very serious; the news of the severity spread like wildfire and we will never be able to relegate to oblivion the anxiety with which everyone inquired about the course of the disease; the interest with which a multitude of friendly people helped those at home; the work of so many gentlemen who volunteered to serve the doctors; and even the severity that had to be put into play to moderate the entry into the patient’s room. He followed this without improvement; and, at nightfall on the 22nd, the doctors decided to bleed him. It was all useless. At 8 o’clock on the night of February 23, 1912, the parish bell, with a funeral ringing, announced to the population that the Most Reverend Father Juan Gil y García had passed away.[3].

Aware of the details of the end of the life of Father Juan Gil y García, first Apostolic Prefect of Chocó; and having expressed one by one to the missionaries their feelings of regret, on their own behalf, the Intendancy and the national government, particularly the President of the Republic, Carlos E. Restrepo; the National Mayor of Chocó, Justiniano Jaramillo, dedicated himself to thinking about the words that he would address to the audience during the burial of the Prefect Father. While he prayed the rosary, kneeling on the padded and decorated prie-dieu of the first pew of the church, intended for the personalities and authorities of the city; Jaramillo decided that he would take as a basis for his speech a text of the report that he had presented to the Minister of Government in July of the previous year, in which he referred to the missionaries. There in the parish church, full of people from Quibdo who had come to say their last goodbye to Father Gil y García; Mayor Jaramillo reviewed the central ideas of that text, which he remembered almost by heart and which he said:

“The undersigned is especially pleased to state in this report that the official tasks of the Municipality of Chocó have been admirably supported by the Reverend Missionary Fathers Sons of the Heart of Mary, to whom the National Government entrusted the spiritual direction in good time. of this important region, as well as evangelical diffusion to the most remote places of the Intendancy.

[…]

The creation of the Apostolic Prefecture of Chocó has been, therefore, for this important region, of transcendental and incalculable benefits. The missionary Fathers have gone too far, if I can express myself that way, in the exercise of their evangelical functions. Overcoming the inclemencies of a tropical climate to which they were not accustomed, and at the cost of bloody and painful sacrifices, they have dedicated themselves fully to their educational work, and they have done it with such diligence and energy that today it can be proudly said that they There is only one place in Chocó left, no matter how remote it is, not a corregimiento, no matter how unfortunate it may be supposed, where the religious teaching spread by the self-sacrificing missionaries who travel the Chocó in all directions has not reached.”[4]

On the morning of Saturday, February 24, 1912, hundreds of peasants who had attended the weekly market in Quibdó stopped by the parish church to pray for the late Prefect. “His corpse of him, clad in priestly insignia, was exposed throughout the night [del viernes]; there was no person in Quibdó who did not parade before him, praying for the eternal repose of his soul and the entire city was present at the burial and funerals, accompanying his remains to the cemetery, thus saying the last goodbye to the one who had loved them so much and who with equal affection was reciprocated “[5].

Dozens of telegrams of condolences were received by the Chocó National Administration and the Apostolic Prefecture. The Minister of Public Instruction in Bogotá issued a resolution honoring the memory of Father Prefect and funeral notes were published in the main newspapers of the country extolling his short and fruitful life. Without knowing the origin of the rumor, for a long time, “among the Missionaries of Chocó it was believed that in Bogotá, in the Apostolic Delegation and in the high Government, it was about promoting Father Gil to the episcopal dignity”[6]. For the time being, and given the unfortunate circumstance of his death, his belongings were collected, his room was emptied and aired -by medical recommendation- and the crucifix that Father Juan Gil y García always carried was sent to him. to his family in Spain.

