Buenos Aires. Around the death of the entrepreneur Carlos Pedro Blaquier there is a discussion in Argentina about the involvement of the private sector in the crimes of the civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983) inflamed. Blaquier, who died last week at the age of 95, is seen as a symbol of the impunity of the military’s civilian accomplices from the ranks of business.

Blaquier had been the main owner and CEO of the Ledesma group in the northern province of Jujuy since 1970. Originally a sugar producer, Ledesma developed under him into one of the largest agricultural companies in Argentina. In addition to various food products, it also manufactures paper and stationery and biofuel.

Since the time of the dictatorship, there have been indications and statements that the company was involved in the kidnapping, torture and enforced disappearance of people testify.

In July 1976, a few months after the military coup, Jujuy province suffered several power cuts. The military took advantage of the situation to kidnap, torture and in some cases murder around 400 people from the region surrounding Ledesma’s headquarters in the town of Libertador General San Martín. 55 people have “disappeared” to date. Lists of trade unionists’ names were reportedly passed by management to the military, company trucks were used for kidnappings, and abductees were detained and tortured on company premises. The victims were mostly political and trade union activists from the region, including many members of the company’s workforce.

Since 2012, Carlos Blaquier, then still CEO, was therefore faced with two court investigations together with his administrator Alberto Lemos (america21 reported). He was charged with involvement in the kidnapping and illegal detention of a total of 23 people. In 2013, the opening of proceedings was confirmed by a federal court in the neighboring province of Salta. The proceedings were to be conducted outside of Jujuy, as it was feared that the company would have too much influence on the judiciary and politics there.

In 2015, a few months before neoliberal President Mauricio Macri took office, the responsible court of cassation dropped the proceedings against Blaquier due to a lack of evidence, in what was generally considered to be an unusual step. The public prosecutor’s office and private joint plaintiffs lodged an objection, after which the case went to the supreme court. The latter took another six years to make its decision.

Critics blamed Chief Justice Carlos Rosenkrantz, appointed by President Macri, for the delay as he had family and personal ties to the Ledesma company hat. It was not until July 2021 that the court of cassation revoked the suspension of the proceedings. Blaquier’s defense tried then to block the procedure due to his supposedly bad state of health. Blaquier’s death now preceded further decisions.

The day after appeared in the country’s major conservative daily newspapers numerous benevolent articles and condolence advertisements from public figures and organizations. Most did not say a word about the ongoing investigation and related allegations. Argentina’s largest daily newspaper, news, alone published a total of 383 obituaries “in honor” of Blaquier for five days in a row.

Ex-President Macri, himself descended from one of the great Argentine entrepreneurial families, wrote admiringly in a tweet: Blaquier “was one of the country’s most important entrepreneurs and a figurehead in the agribusiness.” Also Macris party colleague and mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, said goodbye “Carlos Pedro with heartfelt affection”.

Secretary of State for Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla Corti tweeted against: “The unpunished death of the owner Carlos Blaquier once again sheds light on the responsibility of the judiciary for serious delays that prevented the businessman from being charged with crimes against humanity.”

Hugo Yaski, Chairman of the CTA trade union federation, judged: Blaquier’s “complicity with the civil-military dictatorship could never be negotiated because the judicial mafia repeatedly defended him.” Myriam Bregman, Congresswoman for the Left Alliance FIT called Blaquier gave an “example of those big businessmen who profited from the genocidal coup and who ran secret torture centers in their own companies.”

In addition to his involvement in the crimes of the dictatorship, Blaquier also repeatedly moved on the fringes or beyond legality. In 2013, the Argentine financial crimes investigative authority reported him for suspected money laundering. In 2016, he became one of hundreds of Argentinian owners of anonymous offshore companies as part of the document leak known as the Panama Papers identified. And in 2022 it became public that Blaquier was a regular customer of an illegal posh brothel disguised as a “yoga school” where vulnerable women were sexually exploited. Against those responsible runs currently an investigation into human trafficking and the creation of a criminal organization.