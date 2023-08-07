The death of Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan of daily Sithayat Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister and other personalities expressed condolences.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of the daily Shitash Hyderabad passed away Purmalal

Nation bereft of a sincere, painful and selfless personality, wave of grief in Telangana

Apart from the Chief Minister, various personalities expressed their condolence

Hyderabad: 07. August (sahrnews.com)

This news will be read with great sorrow and sadness that Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor, Daily Shitash Hyderabad passed away this evening due to a heart attack. 63 The late Milli was affectionate, amiable, a sincere, compassionate, noble personality of the nation and a selfless fighter for the development of the nation. Apart from experts, he was seen and respected as a highly respected figure by political leaders.

Mr. Zahiruddin Ali Khan was known all over India for his social and national services. He took several initiatives to remove the economic, educational and social backwardness of the minorities in particular.

Ghadar, a revolutionary poet and singer, who was one of the old and close friends of the deceased, whose death 6 Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away due to a heart attack during his last rites pilgrimage in Dihant on August. According to Telugu media reports, Mr. Zaheer Ali Khan, since the beginning of Ghadar’s last rites pilgrimage, he is the DCM Wayan. But they were there. And they were starting to feel uneasy.

During the crowd and stampede Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan while trying to get down from the DCM Wayan fell in the crowd and suffered a heart attack. During the stampede, the police shifted Zaheeruddin Ali Khan to the Rush Hospital in Koboyn Palli, where the doctors said after examination that his soul had gone to flight. In February of this year, his brother Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan also died. was

According to sources, the funeral prayer of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan will be held tomorrow August 8 After Tuesday, Fajr prayer will be offered at the public garden mosque. After the prayer, the cremation will be done at his ancestral graveyard, Akhrat Manzil, Dar-es-Salaam Road, Hyderabad.

Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor, Chief Minister of Telangana, Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of daily Siyath. He said that this is a great and irreparable loss to the world of Urdu journalism. Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan also recalled his participation in the movement and his services.

Apart from the Chief Minister, representatives of various political and social organizations of the country and the state, journalists, intellectuals, professors have also expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic situation of Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, managing editor of the newspaper, and termed his services as unforgettable.

Post Views: 214

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

