The death of the Lebanese artist, Elie Choueiri, at the age of 84

On Wednesday, Lebanon lost composer and singer Elie Choueiri, who has enriched the art scene for 6 decades with a bouquet of patriotic songs and musical theatrical works.

Since his artistic beginnings, Choueiri translated his love for his country with the songs that became on every tongue during the civil war that took place between 1975 and 1990, including (I write your name, my country), which he composed and composed in 1973 and sung for the first time by the Lebanese singer Joseph Azar, and then it was repeated by many Arab artists. Among them is the Syrian actor Duraid Lahham.

Elie Choueiri was born in Beirut in 1939 and married Aida Abi Ad in 1966, from whom he had three daughters, Nicole, Carole and Selina.

Among his most prominent songs are (Saf al-Askar) and (O People of the Earth) with his voice, and the song (Tala and Tamar Ya Dar), which was sung by the late Sabah.

He participated with the Rahbani brothers in more than 25 works, as they entrusted him with the role of “Fadlo” in the play (Bayaa al-Khawatem) in 1964 and in the movie directed by Youssef Chahine the following year.

He participated in most of the plays presented by Al-Rahbaniyyah and presented on the drawers of the Baalbek International Festivals, from (Dawaleb Al-Hawa) with Sabah to Fayrouz’s plays, including (Ayyam Fakhr El-Din), (Hala and the King), (The Person), (Natourat Al-Keys) and (Sah Al-Num) up to (Mays Al-Reem).

Choueiri described that era as a dream from the stories of legends that authorized him to go through the most beautiful artistic experiences, so he drew from the fountain of art and accompanied the time of the nobles with its geniuses.

In 1975, he presented, in cooperation with the late journalist Sami Ghamika, the program (Ya Allah), which was a critical social program that met with remarkable success. He also stood beside Sabah on the stage in the show (Sit al-Kul) and wrote the most famous songs of Wadih al-Safi, such as (We planted your hills, my country) and (My country). And (you and me, oh night) and (from one day to two days) and (oh sea, oh dizzy).

Magda Al-Roumi sang from his tunes (The Mask Has Fallen), (Who is there but you) and (Al-Omar is still a thief). Both Sabah and Samira Tawfik competed to perform the song (Ayam Al-Lulu), which at the time sparked a dispute and competition over its performance until it was issued by the voices of three artists.

Former Lebanese President Michel Aoun awarded him the National Cedar Medal, rank of Commander, in 2017, in recognition of his artistic, social and national contributions.

Choueiri said at the time, “Today’s Cedar Wissam is a feast for all the songs that I sang.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

