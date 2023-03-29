Home News The death of the Moroccan plastic artist, Mohamed Bennani
by admin
Image: archive

Hespress – W.L.LWednesday 29 March 2023 – 15:39

The plastic artist Mohamed Bennani died this morning, Wednesday, in one of the clinics in the city of Kenitra, at the age of 80, after a health problem, according to what was learned by the Moroccan Syndicate of Professional Plastic Artists.

The late, who was born in the city of Tetouan, is considered one of the most prominent Moroccan plastic artists, as his artistic experience began with his first exhibition in the city of Tangiers, in the late seventies.

The deceased, who began his studies at Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, obtained a scholarship to study at the Higher Institute of Fine Arts in Paris in 1962, where he obtained a degree in fine arts, painting and sculpture. He also resided and worked in the artists’ residence in the French capital.

The late Mohamed Bennani presented his plastic works in many exhibitions inside and outside Morocco. His artworks are also displayed in the most important international museums.

The late recipient of the Royal Medal of Officer rank in 2008, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new headquarters of the National Library of the Kingdom of Morocco.

