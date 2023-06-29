The death toll from the Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Ukraine, has risen to 12 – Al-Ghad TV

US officials said that General Sergei Surovikin, the deputy commander of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, was sympathetic to the rebellion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s private military group Wagner, at the weekend, but it was not clear if he was involved in supporting the rebellion.

Prigozhin surprised the world when he led an armed insurrection on Saturday, during which soldiers of the Wagner Group marched across the Ukrainian border to 200 km from Moscow, before ending the rebellion abruptly.

Three officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday that Sorovikin was a supporter of Prigozhin, but Western intelligence services are not sure whether he helped the rebellion in any way.

When the rebellion began, Surovikin urged the fighters of the Wagner Special Group in a public message to stop opposing the army command and return to their bases.

“I urge you to stop,” Surovikin said in a video posted on the Telegram app, showing him placing his right hand on a rifle.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Surovikin had advance knowledge that Prigozhin was planning a revolt.

Asked about the report on Wednesday, the Kremlin said that “a lot of speculation” would emerge in the aftermath of the events.

Surovikin, nicknamed General “Armageddon” in the Russian media for his reputation for cruelty, is a war veteran who fought battles in Chechnya and Syria and was awarded medals by President Vladimir Putin for that.

He took command of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine in October last year but was transferred to the position of deputy earlier this year after Russia failed to achieve significant success in the invasion.

American and Western officials said Prigozhin had been collecting weapons before his attempted rebellion. American officials indicated that Prigozhin must have believed he had enough weapons and sympathy on the part of the Russian military to carry out his rebellion.

But a Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity that Prigozhin had ultimately miscalculated in believing that his loyalty to Putin, his usefulness to the Kremlin and the support he enjoys among Russian military officials would be enough to shield him from repercussions.

Putin initially vowed to crush the rebellion, likening it to the chaos that led to the revolution in 1917 and then the outbreak of civil war, but hours later an agreement was reached allowing Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

