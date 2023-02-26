The Brazilian authorities have increased the death toll to 59 this Saturday as a result of the floods that have devastated the country’s coast in the last week, after two other people have lost their lives in the last hours.

Of the total deaths, 54 of the victims have been identified so far, of which 19 are men, 17 women and 18 minors, according to ‘Folha de S.Paulo’.

Right now there are more than 4,000 displaced people and 1,815 have lost their homes, while dozens of people are still missing, as confirmed by the official account of the Government of Sao Paulo on its social networks.

The state governor, Tacísio de Freitas, has lamented the damage caused by the torrential rains, which reached more than 600 milliliters of water accumulated in just 24 hours, one of the highest amounts recorded in less time in Brazil. .

In this sense, it has announced the creation of a state directorate to closely monitor the reconstruction works in the town of San Sebastián, one of the most affected.

The region has already declared a state of calamity in the area, and this Thursday the largest warship of the Brazilian Navy joined the rescue efforts.

Nearly 1,400 soldiers and 18 planes have been transported to the place, and on the ship itself there are 200 hospital beds and an Intensive Care Unit to decongest the health buildings in the area.