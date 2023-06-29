The death toll in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk rises to 8 – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) on Wednesday raised to 8 the death toll in last night’s Russian missile attack on a civilian area in the city of Kramatorsk, in the eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.

“From under the rubble of the destroyed building of a cafeteria, the bodies of 8 dead people have been recovered, including three children, two born in 2008 and one in 2011,” the DSNS said in a statement.

The previous official data was four people dead. In addition, 56 people, including a one-year-old baby, were injured in the attack, according to emergency services. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack last night in his daily address to the nation.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office, the attack was perpetrated with two missiles against the center of the city of Kramatorsk, located near the eastern front in the Donetsk province.

Apartment buildings, business premises, cars, a post office and other buildings were partially destroyed in the attack. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the facts as a possible war crime.

