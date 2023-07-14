The death toll of a sect in Kenya rises to 384

The number of suspected members of a Christian sect in southern Kenya who were persuaded to fast to death to meet Jesus Christ rose from 372 to 384, after authorities found new bodies buried in a forest on Thursday, police said.

As confirmed late yesterday to the local media by the regional police commissioner for the Kenyan coast, Rhoda Onyancha, 95 people have been rescued alive, while 613 people have been reported missing so far.

Likewise, 253 DNA samples of possible relatives have been collected to find out the identity of the dead.

The Kenyan authorities began the fourth phase of exhumations on Monday by reporting that at least forty graves and mass graves more to be opened were found in the Shakahola forest, in the coastal county of Kilifi.

Almost all the corpses of the so-called “Shakahola massacre” have been exhumed in that forest, of more than 320 hectares, while only a few died in the hospital after being rescued due to the seriousness of their condition.

On June 27, the government’s chief pathologist, Johansen Oduor, indicated that, of the 338 bodies examined to date, 117 were minors and 201 adults, while 20 were in a state of decomposition too advanced to determine. age.

The autopsies also showed that, although all the bodies showed signs of starvation, some of them, especially minors, also had signs of strangulation and suffocation.

In this sense, the first investigations by the Police suggest that the faithful were forced to continue fasting even if they wanted to abandon it.

At least 37 suspects have been arrested so far for these events, which have shocked the country, including the alleged leader of the sect, Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

Kenyan Home Minister Kithure Kindiki blamed the Kenyan security forces and justice system for negligence when testifying this week before a commission set up in the Kenyan Senate to investigate the events.

According to Kindiki, they did not take adequate measures against the complaints filed in the past against Mackenzie, who was already arrested last March after being accused of the death of two children in similar circumstances, although he was granted probation.

Ecstatic and in police custody since April 14, the pastor leads the Good News International Church (International Church of Good News).

