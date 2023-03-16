The explosion occurred last Tuesday in the El Cajón area and affected the El Hoyo, Lucero and La Esperanza mines, in Sutatausa.

This Thursday, the governor of Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, confirmed in the middle of a unified command post that the relief agencies found the lifeless bodies of 10 more workers in the Sutatausa mine, Cundinamarca; Colombiathe deceased already amount to 21 in total.

Governor García explained that, of the total number of miners who were trapped after the explosion, nine were rescued alive and that the families of the deceased are already being contacted to give all their support. He also said that the work on the site “is almost over.”

mine explosion three mines

The explosion occurred last Tuesday night in the El Cajón area and affected the El Hoyo, Lucero and La Esperanza mines, in Sutatausa, where dozens of miners worked in several underground galleries from which coal is extracted manually.

These are “three mines that are connected, that are part of a complex,” according to the director of the Risk and Disaster Management Unit (UGRD), Javier Pava, who is awaiting reports from other authorities on the possible causes and if they had the environmental inspections up to date.

In the department of Cundinamarca and neighboring Boyacá there are hundreds of coal mines in which thousands of miners work, not always with the necessary safety conditions, which has caused several accidents with fatalities over the last decades.

Nine miners were rescued alive.

Also read:

New Zealand recorded a magnitude 7.0 earthquake