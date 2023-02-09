The Second Commission of the Council held a debate on the recent news of the award of the PAE for this annuity. It should be noted that the District Administration of Santa Marta, did not make a presence in the Council even though they were summoned; The Councilor, Jorge Yesid Ospino, together with the Councilor Marta García, have shown their disagreements, due to the fact that the contract of the PAE District was agreed for almost 16,000 million pesosand in August, the mayor’s government authorized a budget addition 50%, that is, 7 millions of pesos.

Ospino expressed how dissatisfied he is with this situation, since the provider assigned to him by the school feeding plan last year is the same one who is leading the PAE this year. A majority partner who failed to comply with the city with the provision of the service.

“The provision of the service for a contract that began with a budget of 15.800 million pesos was depressing, but it was not enough for the district administration and this contractor requested an addition, which was in the order of 50%, and still in the month December, money was being added to this contract; What an aberrant way of treating children and young people with such a harmful contract, which began in June of last year, signed on March 7, 2022,” said the Councilor.

Councilor Jorge Yesid Ospino requests a sensible response from the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta.

On the other hand, the quality of the food rations at the Rodrigo de Bastidas Educational Institution, were unfavorable, going from breakfasts to the famous ‘industrialized snacks’, that only contained a piece of bread, a piece of sandwich, a banana and a bag of milk, in addition to that, they denounced that they were in disrepair.

Councilors demanded that the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta rule on the addition that they carried out during the month of December, in which the District Administration again turned an amount of 350 million pesoseven though the academic calendar has finished, likewise, they stated that they were disappointed for not being carried out effective sanctions against the person involved who will end up rewarding with a new contract.