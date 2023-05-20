The debate for the presidential trinadera

THERE IS NO DOUBT that Twitter has become one of the main political communication tools of presidents around the world. In Latin America there are many cases of dignitaries who have the platform to stay in the spotlight and interact with public opinion such as Nayib Bukele from El Salvador, Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, Manuel López Obrador from Mexico and Gustavo Petro from Colombia.

All have used the social network to report on their management, to make important appointments or to dispense with the services of some officials. In this way, they manage to get the news to the largest number of people and in real time. But they also appeal to this digital platform to argue about specific issues, and to attack or defend themselves.

For many years, Petro, like most political leaders in our country, has been very active on this social network. During the campaign, for example, he was one of his main proselytizing channels, which on many occasions replaced or put aside the formal debates that tried to organize the media, unions and other instances.

Therefore, already in government, Petro increased his activity on Twitter and there are days when he broadcasts messages from dawn until late at night, starring in a large number of controversies with different national sectors. While some analysts consider this presidential propensity to chirp normal, others dismiss it as inconvenient.

The discussion took more flight this week, after the news of the discovery of four missing indigenous children in the jungle between Caquetá and Guaviare was released last Wednesday, after the plane in which they were traveling with their mother crashed more than two weeks.

Hours after the publication, which obviously filled the country with hope, it was confirmed that there was no such discovery of the minors, for which the president was forced to delete the trill and present excuses for the error that he attributed to bad information that they supplied him with officials from the Family Welfare Institute.

What lessons does this case leave? According to Ángel Beccassino, a political strategist and specialist in communication issues, the intense face-to-face activity on this social network does not entail major consequences for the head of state, beyond the questioning of some sectors and public opinion.

“He uses Twitter like a ping-pong game,” said the expert, stressing that, in order to respond immediately to criticism, he does so without reflecting on the content, which is why he makes many mistakes.

For Carlos Duque, another specialist in communication and political strategy, although the platform is used to report on important issues, its interface lends itself to disrespecting public opinion. “Twitter is a dangerous tool to govern, it takes time and leads to serious mistakes on important issues,” he asserted.

The Trump case

One of the most emblematic and remembered cases regarding the use of Twitter as an instrument of communication and political management was that of Donald Trump, former president of the United States. According to his critics, he used the platform to attack his opponents. However, the president himself at the time defended this procedure, pointing out that it allowed public opinion to see the substance of political discussions live and directly.

However, the biggest incident on the social network occurred at the end of his term when he sent two trills during the violent takeover of the Capitol by groups of followers.

The messages were taken as hate speech, so his account was at risk of being shut down. In fact, he had already been warned by the company that manages said social network for a similar accusation.

Later, he would publish another message stating that he would not attend the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, which also generated strong criticism. The consequence? Twitter closed his profile and with it, the communication influence he had over his 80 million followers worldwide.

Although, this decision of the social network generated a worldwide debate about what capacity its administrators had to unilaterally decide which messages are susceptible to publication and which are not. For not a few experts, the power of veto of the owners of the network implied in itself a violation of the rights of expression and opinion.

But Trump did not stand still. He decided to found his own social network. “Truth Social” on February 21, 2022, which has more than 2 million users. By the way, the former US president already has his old Twitter profile again.

The Trump thing has been the only known case of dignitaries with real repercussions for the use of the platform. Beccassino assured that, on this occasion, it was due to the level of aggressiveness that the former president showed during his speech.

On the other hand, the president of El Salvador, who today is the most popular president on the continent, has also used his Twitter profile to guide his country’s policy. Due to his age and the way he communicates, it is more than obvious that platforms like Elon Musk’s feel like a glove. In fact, he has been seen at important events, inside and outside the nation, posting information with his cell phone in hand.

Some political analysts say that it is one of the success stories in terms of managing the social network in politics in Latin America. Indeed, his fights at the point of trills with the same president Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro are well known. But also with different non-profit organizations or human rights defenders for their security policy against gangs in El Salvador.

The communication

Duque is one of those who thinks that Twitter is a terrible tool for communication management to deal with issues such as those of the Presidency. Even less if the head of state does not have permanent advice on his pronouncements through his social network.

On this point, Beccassino agrees that the platform is perfect for “brawls” in the electoral campaign, but not for trilling indiscriminately while having the inauguration of president.

Regarding the trills that are published on Twitter, Duque stated that this social network platform allows for contradictions, the lack of contrasting sources and the impersonality of the message. In addition, it does not allow offering more information on a specific topic.

In cases like this, the professor and researcher at the Externado de Colombia University, Eugenie Richard, highlighted in a recent interview that it is impossible to govern well if there are flaws in communication. She is one of those who believes that when communication is ‘badly managed’, the impression is given that the management is not right.

As can be seen, the discussion around the usefulness and use of Twitter by political leaders, especially the Presidency of the Republic, has many edges. In fact, for some of its defenders, the high degree of penetration of this platform allows any ruler to bypass the bottleneck of traditional press coverage and have direct contact and interaction with public opinion, without any journalistic mediation. Not surprisingly, some Twitter accounts in our country have as many or more followers than the media.

But, even so, errors such as the one committed this week by the head of state show that the problem as such does not lie in the tool, but in the use made of it, whether by a high-ranking official or from an anonymous citizen.