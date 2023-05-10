The debate on the extinction of domain in Venezuela begins

I must express with great joy the beginning of the formal debates on the extinction of domain in Venezuela. The undersigned tried, for a few years, to expose the institute from the conceptual perspective as a mechanism of wide acceptance -and efficiency- in the global legal world. My great regret has been that we have contributed to the training of prosecutors and judges in several Latin American countries; but, it has not even been debated – even if it is acidly – in our country. As consolation, for years, I took refuge in the reflections of Don Andrés Bello, who always looked nostalgically at Caracas. He had built a grammar for “Americanos” (SIC) and being misunderstood in his hometown. However, I must admit that the isolation of the last 25 years has taken a terrible toll on the academic life of the country: the fights only begin when political power introduces concepts or normative instruments, curiously, aberrant for the jurisprudence of interests in a first impression.

What happened with the extinction of domain in Venezuela reminded me of an event that occurred in 2017 on the occasion of our regular visit to the Basque Country, where we have built an academic career. I started the controversy precisely after hearing about the legitimacy of the then Constituent Assembly from a recognized leader of the Abertzale left -and university professor-. I refuted each of the unusual arguments put forward. Paradoxically, said Basque professor published his study -financed by the European Union- in a prestigious magazine where he exposed this barbarism: “The call made by President Maduro, far from being fraudulent or usurper of popular sovereignty, is perfectly constitutional and in accordance with Law” (SIC).

The reader will be able to understand the tension that this statement, contrary to any foundation of democratic constitutional law, brought about. To be more specific, the debate was held in Basque, which, when one learns to speak and write, allows greater legitimacy to face this type of comment, especially when we share the characteristic of “euscaldún”. Words more or words less, ended with a fallacy to men circumstantial that placed it on me without hindrance and without the proper “zuhurtzia”: Every day Venezuela is an Albania of Law!

At first I did not understand this slogan, although years later I presented a reply published in the Yearbook 2018-2020 Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, of the Fermín Toro Institute of Parliamentary Studies and UCAB (pages 207-235). I considered what was expressed even trivial and out of context because if there is something further from the geographical reality, it is that Venezuela has no relationship with Albania. I quickly came to my senses as I understood what Albania meant for the then world of real socialism, which suffered its definitive breakdown in 1991. When the former USSR and its Warsaw Pact satellites left communism behind, Albania continued to embrace those flags with the intention to freeze the reality and dynamics of the years of protection of the umbrella and Soviet paradigm. Since then, after the Basque incident, I have sought that our country, and above all in academic circles, be far from this apothegm, of not becoming self-absorbed with what we have learned and we can confront, in the crucible of ideas but not of the ideologies, on the impertinence or not of a legal institution in the face of what we have delved into about it.

Precisely events such as those organized by the Venezuelan Association of Administrative Law (AVEDA), last week, on the Organic Law of Asset Forfeiture, reflect the innovative and critical spirit necessary to rebuild a country that, after two decades of the most primitive reductionism revolutionary, he seems exorbitant, fanatical, not very open to ideas; and, most painfully, attached to “very Albanian” dogmas. Returning to the upcoming event, I had the privilege of sharing a platform with the iuris teacher, Professor Allan R. Brewer-Carías. I have always defended and admired the work of Dr. Brewer in matters that unite us, urban law, as one of the distinguished jurists who does not appeal to the shortcut and temptation of modern thinking: reductionism. With the great systematization that characterizes him, the author of the “Ordered City” shreds the content of the new legal text and confronts it with the 1999 Constitution. Consistent with his extensive capacity and tradition to address matters of law, no matter how complex they may be. present, exposed the unconstitutional inconsistencies with his characteristic synopsis.

We did the same reaffirming what we needed in writing, in 2020, when we published the treaty on autonomous confiscation and extinction of domain (Editorial Jurídica Venezolana), co-written with my colleague Rafael Jiménez Tapia, the latter, one of the few Venezuelan experts trained in anti-corruption policies and research and asset recovery by the Universities of Salamanca and Granada in Spain. Asset forfeiture, as the confiscation without criminal conviction worldwide contemplated in the treaties is known in Latin America, is a civil institution widely rooted at the international level, not without controversy, as stated in a publication this year by the Professor Isidoro Blanco Cordero (Vgr. “Towards a common model of confiscation without conviction in the European Union”, in AAVV. Of Swords and shields: Due process and crime control in times of globalization. Liber Amicorum prof. Dr. J.A.E. VervaeleChicago, Eleven International Publishing, 2023, 884 pp.).

It is necessary that the legal country, which encompasses more than two or three supposed epistemological parcels of an official and state truth not yet learned, strips itself of simplification and well-invoiced versions of tautologies. The extinction of domain as an institution is much more extensive than what is included in a law or what is mystified by a Constitutional Court. The important thing about the matter is that the debate has begun, one of the necessary 11 conditions (only 5 have been met) to launch the extinction of ownership in Venezuela and renew legal concepts and ideas.

