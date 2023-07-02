The Debate over Statehood for Puerto Rico: A Matter of Human Rights, Not Political Affiliation

Title: South Carolina Senator Sparks Debate on Puerto Rico Statehood Issue

After a fiery speech by Federal Senator Lindsay Graham of South Carolina, expressing concerns about the possibility of Puerto Rico becoming a state and its impact on the balance of power in Congress, former House of Representatives President José Aponte has countered the senator’s argument. Aponte emphasized that the issue of Puerto Rican statehood transcends political parties and is a matter of fundamental human rights.

In his speech, Senator Graham insinuated that Democrats would push for Puerto Rico’s statehood to gain an advantage in the Senate. He argued that preventing the Democratic Party’s victory should be a priority to ensure that Puerto Rico does not become a state. However, Aponte dismissed such claims, highlighting the importance of considering Puerto Rico’s statehood based on constitutional and civil liberties.

Describing Senator Graham’s remarks as misguided and without valid reasons, Aponte stressed that the issue of Puerto Rican statehood goes beyond political affiliations. He drew a parallel with the profound transformation that occurred during the eradication of racial segregation, stating that this, too, is a matter of human rights.

“Statehood for Puerto Rico is a much more important issue, which cannot be seen from the point of affiliation to national parties,” Aponte said. “As happened with the eradication of racial segregation, this goes further. This is a matter of human rights, of the rights of 3.2 million American citizens.”

Aponte expressed confidence that Puerto Rico would soon become a state, citing the majority support on the island and growing approval from the mainland United States. Public opinion polls indicate an average of over 60 percent favoring Puerto Rico’s admission as a state. He emphasized that this is not a matter of opinion, but rather an irrefutable fact.

“Puerto Rico will not only become a state but also a prosperous one for both its residents and the nation as a whole,” Aponte confidently asserted. He made it clear that Senator Graham’s comments are misplaced and inconsistent with the reality on the ground.

Senator Graham made these remarks at a political event for former President Donald Trump, suggesting that the former president’s return in 2024 is necessary to prevent not only Puerto Rico but also Washington, D.C. from becoming Democratic states.

The debate surrounding Puerto Rico’s statehood issue continues to gain momentum, with both its supporters and opponents expressing their opinions on the matter. As the discussion unfolds, it remains to be seen how policymakers and American citizens will shape the future of Puerto Rico and its relationship with the United States.

