The debt brake must finally be complied with

Germany is getting more and more indebted

Germany is getting more and more indebted

“It is of the utmost urgency to reduce government debt and pursue responsible fiscal policies to protect the future of our economy and currency.

The financial policy spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group, Kay Gottschalk, has this to say about the current debt strike in the USA:

»Germany is also faced with high national debt, which could entail risks similar to those in the USA. Last year the constitutional debt brake was again suspended, but we believe this must now end. The AfD parliamentary group calls on the federal government to take decisive measures to repay the national debt and to avoid a further suspension of the debt brake. Sustainably managing debt is paramount to ensure financial security and minimize the negative impact on economic growth.

In addition, the AfD faction has long demanded that the European Central Bank (ECB) fulfill its primary responsibility of ensuring monetary stability. The AfD parliamentary group is committed to a responsible monetary policy aimed at maintaining the financial stability of the euro zone and minimizing possible risks.

The AfD parliamentary group is convinced that a consistent implementation of these demands is of crucial importance in order to ensure the long-term financial security of Germany and Europe. It is of the utmost urgency to deleverage and pursue responsible fiscal policies to protect the future of our economy and currency.”

