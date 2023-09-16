The debts of the “Medellín Futuro” Development Plan with the center

(first delivery)

By Valentina Castaño

Almost four years ago, after Daniel Quintero Calle took office as mayor of Medellín, the municipal administration presented the Medellín Future Development Plan 2020-2023. This document governs the planning and allocation of resources for the execution and development of projects for the city.

The document contained a plan for the center of Medellín, created under the leadership of the Center Management, headed at that time by architect Mónica Pabón.

Within this plan, different projects were established for the territory, however, after several changes of direction in the Center’s Management, and just before the end of the local president’s term, the Quintero administration has left more debts than achievements. , at least in Commune 10. Here is the first installment of the “debts of the Medellín Future Development Plan in the center.”

Remodeling of the Placita de Flórez

One of the big announcements from the local administration regarding improvements to the center, made at the beginning of 2021, was the social intervention and physical remodeling of the traditional Placita de Flórez. With nearly 320 stores and coverage of at least 42 neighborhoods, this space is an indispensable part of Medellín’s economy.

The strategy aimed to recover several fronts of the Placita, such as its architectural, urban and historical quality. However, the project to address this important asset of cultural interest in the municipality is currently paused and has no date to start again.

“We are in the project of enhancing the Placita de Flórez. We are dedicating ourselves there to carry out technical, social and mobility studies until December 31 of this year to, from then on, begin the restructuring of our historical and commercial heritage of the city. “, indicated in November 2021 the director of the Agency for the Management of Landscape, Heritage and Public-Private Partnerships (APP), Rodrigo Hernán Foronda.

However, and despite the fact that an investment of at least 260 million pesos was made to carry out the studies that were to be concluded in December 2021, to date no restoration activity has begun and the local merchants are skeptical about to the topic:

“For me, there were only talks and activities related to the topic at the beginning of 2021, from then on the project was left alone. Around here they say that it was the Bacrim, or the gangs, that put their influence on the matter, but it is difficult to talk about that topic,” says a merchant from La Placita who prefers not to reveal his identity.

Three mixed buildings

Perhaps one of the most ambitious plans to develop in the territory was the construction of three mixed-use buildings in the center of Medellín, which sought to provide it with support infrastructure to stimulate habitability in the area and generate the conditions of a compact city that grows inwards and not on the slopes.

According to the speech, the first building would be a civic center with different levels for the distribution of fresh and processed foods and restaurants located in the Retail Plaza. This space would also have offices, courts, nurseries and entertainment areas, according to what the Center Management reported at that time.

And although the goal in the four-year period was only to carry out the preliminary designs and studies, through public competition and at a cost of $2,125 million, these were not conclusive and there is nothing to indicate that the project will continue.

The second building was called Centro Vida, and would be located between La Minorista and the Sena. Its function was going to be to offer social, psychological and training support for the construction of life projects with homeless people. It was also thought that the headquarters would be shared with some levels of commerce, entertainment and institutional offerings. But, again, nothing happened and the pause in the project is imminent.

Finally, the third building was a proposal to intervene in the Bolívar Prado shopping center, to relocate the merchants who are today on the metro viaduct there. “(This building) will complete the development of Prado and its connection with the traditional center,” said the then Center Manager, Mónica Pabón, in June 2020.

A year ago, in August 2022, the CENTRÓPOLIS newspaper spoke with the ‘checherecheros del cambalache’, as the people who trade used objects in this area are called, about their situation and the possibility of having a building to locate. This idea caused everyone a lot of excitement and hope.

But, despite the fact that the Undersecretary of Public Space told them that the strategic plan that would regulate and project the so-called Second Chance Market was completely planned and the only thing left to do was to provide the resources, nothing has happened yet.

The Checherecheros continue to expand freely in a place where they directly interfere with the correct use of public space and where the minimum conditions of dignity that any merchant deserves are not available.

Zero out of three is undoubtedly a discouraging figure, but it is even more so to think that these are just a couple of the debts that the district administration leaves with the center of Medellín, a fundamental territory for the economy and the general development of the city.

In the next edition, more about the debts that the “Medellín Future” Development Plan leaves in this territory.

